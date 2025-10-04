MSF, SFI Protest After Kerala School Halts Pro-Palestine Mime Performance

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty responded to the incident, announcing that he had instructed a senior official to conduct an inquiry and file a report on the matter.

Outlook News Desk
MSF, SFI Protest After Kerala School Halts Pro-Palestine Mime Performance
Representative image | Photo: PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Student groups MSF and SFI staged demonstrations at a government school in Kumbala on Saturday.

  • General Education Minister V. Sivankutty responded to the incident, announcing that he has instructed a senior official to conduct an inquiry and file a report on the matter.

  • The controversy began during the school’s arts festival on Friday at the Kumbala Government Higher Secondary School, when, according to police, two teachers halted a mime act mid-performance.

Student groups MSF and SFI staged demonstrations at a government school in Kumbala on Saturday, following allegations that teachers interrupted a student mime performance expressing solidarity with Palestine.

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty responded to the incident, announcing that he has instructed a senior official to conduct an inquiry and file a report on the matter, PTI reported. 

The controversy began during the school’s arts festival on Friday at the Kumbala Government Higher Secondary School, when, according to police, two teachers halted a mime act mid-performance. The teachers allegedly drew the stage curtains to stop the show, which sparked backlash from students and parents alike. In response, the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) convened an emergency meeting the following day.

Tensions escalated when members of the Muslim Students Federation (MSF), affiliated with the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), entered the PTA meeting demanding disciplinary action against the teachers involved. Protesters also alleged that some students were locked in a room to prevent the act from continuing.

Supporters of the Student Federation of India (SFI), which is aligned with the CPI(M), held a separate protest at the school in solidarity with the students.

Police eventually cleared the premises of protesters and have since stationed officers on campus to maintain order. Authorities noted that the PTA is working to resolve the matter and resume the arts festival.

Minister Sivankutty reiterated that the incident appears to have stemmed from the performance’s focus on the Palestinian cause. “The mime reportedly addressed the Palestine issue. Kerala has always opposed the atrocities committed by Israel and stands with the children affected by the conflict,” he said.

He also indicated that steps would be taken to ensure the students are given an opportunity to perform the mime again in the future.

With PTI inputs

