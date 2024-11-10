Cricket

Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand 2nd T20I, Live Action - See The Best Photos From Dambulla

After winning the first T20I against New Zealand in convincing fashion, the Sri Lankan cricket team appears to be on a mission in the second game too. Seamer Nuwan Thushara picked up a wicket off the first ball of the match on Sunday (November 10, 2024), and leggie Wanindu Hasaranga snared four wickets for just 17 runs as the hosts had the Kiwis reeling in the first innings at Dambulla. New Zealand were seven wickets down for 89 runs at the end of 17 overs, and facing an uphill battle to avert a 0-2 series sweep.