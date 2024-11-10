Sri Lanka's Nuwan Thushara celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Tim Robinson during the second Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.
New Zealand's Will Young plays a shot during the second Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka's Nuwan Thushara celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Mark Chapman during the second Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Glenn Phillips during the second Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Mitchell Hay during the second Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.
New Zealand's Josh Clarkson runs between the wickets during the second Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.