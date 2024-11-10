Cricket

Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand 2nd T20I, Live Action - See The Best Photos From Dambulla

After winning the first T20I against New Zealand in convincing fashion, the Sri Lankan cricket team appears to be on a mission in the second game too. Seamer Nuwan Thushara picked up a wicket off the first ball of the match on Sunday (November 10, 2024), and leggie Wanindu Hasaranga snared four wickets for just 17 runs as the hosts had the Kiwis reeling in the first innings at Dambulla. New Zealand were seven wickets down for 89 runs at the end of 17 overs, and facing an uphill battle to avert a 0-2 series sweep.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd T20I in Dambulla photo gallery_Nuwan Thushara
SL vs NZ 2nd T20: Sri Lanka's Nuwan Thushara celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Tim Robinson | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Sri Lanka's Nuwan Thushara celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Tim Robinson during the second Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd T20I in Dambulla photo gallery_Will Young
SL vs NZ 2nd T20: New Zealand's Will Young plays a shot | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
New Zealand's Will Young plays a shot during the second Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd T20I in Dambulla photo gallery_Nuwan Thushara
SL vs NZ 2nd T20: Sri Lanka's Nuwan Thushara celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Mark Chapman | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Sri Lanka's Nuwan Thushara celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Mark Chapman during the second Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd T20I in Dambulla photo gallery_ Wanindu Hasaranga
SL vs NZ 2nd T20: Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Glenn Phillips | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Glenn Phillips during the second Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd T20I in Dambulla photo gallery_Wanindu Hasaranga
SL vs NZ 2nd T20: Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Mitchell Hay | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Mitchell Hay during the second Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd T20I in Dambulla photo gallery_Josh Clarkson
SL vs NZ 2nd T20: New Zealand's Josh Clarkson runs between the wickets | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
New Zealand's Josh Clarkson runs between the wickets during the second Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.

