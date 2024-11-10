Cricket

SL Vs NZ, 2nd T20I: Lockie Ferguson Claims Hat-Trick To Turn Match Around In Dambulla - Watch

New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson dismissed Kusal Perera off the last ball of his first over, and returned to send back Kamindu Mendis and Charith Asalanka off back-to-back deliveries

Lockie Ferguson hattrick sl vs nz 2nd t20i dambulla
Lockie Ferguson celebrates the wicket of Kamindu Mendis during the second T20I between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Dambulla on Sunday (November 10, 2024). Photo: AP
Bringing about a dramatic twist to the second T20I between Sri and New Zealand, Kiwi speedster Lockie Ferguson claimed a hat-trick in Dambulla on Sunday (November 10, 2024). (Match Blog | Streaming | More Cricket News)

Ferguson dismissed Kusal Perera off the last ball of his first over, and returned to trap Kamindu Mendis in front off the first ball of his second. He then had Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka caught behind off the next ball to complete the well-deserved hat-trick. You can watch all three hat-trick balls in the video below.

The hosts seemed well placed to chase down BlackCaps' modest 109-run target before Ferguson came into the attack. But his three-wicket burst breathed life into the match as well as the series.

The Lankans had won the first game by four wickets. The result of the second and final T20I will decide the outcome of the series.

Playing XIs

New Zealand: Tim Robinson, Will Young, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Hay (wk), Josh Clarkson, Mitchell Santner (capt.), Ish Sodhi, Zakary Foulkes, Lockie Ferguson.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (capt.), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana.

