Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SL Vs NZ Match

Here's how, when and where to watch the Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I live in India

A glimpse from the Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 1st T20I match. Photo: X | Blackcaps
Sri Lanka are all set for the decisive clash in the two-match T20I series against New Zealand on Sunday, November 10, at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium. (More Cricket News)

The hosts, led by Charith Asalanka, secured a comfortable 4-wicket victory in the first T20I, taking a 1-0 series lead.

Mitchell Santner-led Blackcaps, chose to bat first after winning the toss, but the decision backfired quickly. They were bowled out for just 135 runs in 19.3 overs, with Dunith Wellalage claiming three wickets and Nuwan Thushara, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Matheesha Pathirana contributing with two wickets apiece.

In reply, Sri Lanka chased down the target with ease, none of their batters needing to score more than 40 runs to seal the win.

With morale low after the first match loss, New Zealand will be looking to bounce back in the second game, while Sri Lanka will aim to complete a clean sweep of the series.

Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand Live Streaming

When is Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match?

The 2nd T20I between Sri Lanka and New Zealand will be played on Sunday, November 10, at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium at 7:00 PM IST.

Where to watch the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match in India?

The Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match will be live streamed on FanCode application and website.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand T20I Squad

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Zak Foulkes, Dean Foxcroft, Mitch Hay (WK), Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Tim Robinson, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Will Young

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka , Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando, Asitha Fernando

