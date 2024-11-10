Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I Live Score: Kusal Mendis Falls Early In SL's Chase Of NZ's 109-Run Target

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second and final T20 international encounter between Sri Lanka and New Zealand, in Dambulla on Sunday (November 10, 2024). After a comfortable win in the first game, the home team is seeking a 2-0 series sweep. (Streaming | More Cricket News)
They began in right earnest, reducing the Kiwis to 48 for 5 in the ninth over. Seamer Nuwan Thushara picked up a wicket off the first ball of the match after Lankan skipper Charith Asalanka won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Thushara claimed another wicket in his next over, and leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has claimed three wickets off his first 12 deliveries, as the BlackCaps find themselves in all sorts of trouble. Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary from the SL vs NZ match, right here.
Playing XIs
New Zealand: Tim Robinson, Will Young, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Hay (wk), Josh Clarkson, Mitchell Santner (capt.), Ish Sodhi, Zakary Foulkes, Lockie Ferguson.
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (capt.), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana.