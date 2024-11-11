South Africa, New Zealand Win Low Scoring Thrillers To Level Series Against India, Sri Lanka

Tristan Stubbs' unbeaten 47 propelled South Africa to a three-wicket win over India in the second of their three T20Is. (Match Highlights | More Cricket News)
South Africa were labouring on 66-6 but Stubbs took centre stage to inspire them to a series-levelling victory, leaving matters delicately poised ahead of the final two matches.
India were unbeaten in 11 T20Is heading into Sunday's contest at St George's Park, though a sluggish display with the bat saw them reach just 124-6 after 20 overs.
Only Tilak Varma (20), Axar Patel (27) and Hardik Pandya (39 not out) made a dent for India, as South Africa's bowlers kept things tight.
Yet the Proteas did not look set to capitalise on that good work with the ball as Varun Chakravarthy (5-17) blitzed through their top order.
Yet Stubbs offered the resistance, and a 42-run stand from 20 balls with Gerald Coetzee got South Africa over the line.
Elsewhere, New Zealand hit back to ensure they drew their two-match T20I series against Sri Lanka 1-1.
Having been well beaten in the opening match, the Black Caps won by five runs in a low-scoring encounter in Dambulla.
Lockie Ferguson took a hat-trick before he had to leave the field injured, as New Zealand successfully defended a total of 108.
Pathum Nissanka (52) plundered over half of Sri Lanka's runs as the hosts were skittled out for just 103, with New Zealand wicketkeeper Mitchell Hay making history.
Hay became the first wicketkeeper to play a part in six dismissals in a single T20I innings, surpassing the previous record of five set by Afghanistan's Mohammad Shahzad against Oman in 2015.