India Vs South Africa 2nd T20I, Live Action - See The Best Photos From Gqeberha

The Suryakumar Yadav-led India will not only be eyeing an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match series, but also a chance to stretch their victory juggernaut to 12 games, when they take on South Africa for the second T20I in Gqeberha on Sunday (November 10, 2024). South Africa skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and chose to bowl first at St George's, with a bit of drizzle in the air, but not enough to threaten the start time. The Proteas have brought in Reeza Hendricks for Patrick Kruger, while India are playing an unchanged XI from the opener.