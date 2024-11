India Vs South Africa LIVE Score 2nd T20I: Can Proteas Bounce Back Or Will Suryakumar Yadav And Co Continue Their Dominance?

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, left, with teammates leave the field at the end of the T20 International cricket match between South Africa and India, at Kingsmead stadium in Durban, South Africa, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. India beat South Africa by 61 runs. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

In a series South Africa hoped would be their revenge for the 2024 T20 World Cup loss to India, they’ve faced a tough start, trailing 1-0 after the opening match. India dominated Friday night’s contest, winning by 61 runs, thanks to a sensational knock from Sanju Samson. The wicketkeeper-batsman smashed 107 off just 50 balls, becoming the first Indian to score back-to-back T20I centuries. Now, the two teams meet again in the second game of this 4-match series at 7:30 PM at St George’s Oval in Port Elizabeth. The Proteas will be eager to bounce back, while the Men in Blue will look to continue their dominant run. What will unfold tonight remains to be seen—so, follow live updates for the IND vs RSA 2nd T20I match here!

LIVE UPDATES

10 Nov 2024, 06:42:29 pm IST India Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Head To Head Matches Played: 28 India Won: 16 South Africa Won: 11 No Result: 1

10 Nov 2024, 06:42:05 pm IST India Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Squads India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal. South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla (3rd and 4th T20Is), Tristan Stubbs.