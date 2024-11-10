Cricket

IND Vs RSA 2nd T20I Toss Update: South Africa Opt To Field First Against India - Check Playing XIs

Check the toss update and playing XIs of the India Vs South Africa 2nd T20I match here

india-vs-south-africa-2nd-t20i-toss-x-bcci
India Vs South Africa 2nd T20I toss. Photo: X | BCCI
South Africa captain Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in their 2nd T20I match today (November 10, Sunday) at the St George's Oval in Port Elizabeth. (Match Live Updates)

India Vs South Africa Playing XIs:

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Avesh Khan

South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram(c), Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Andile Simelane, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Nqabayomzi Peter

What Did The Captains Say?

Suryakumar Yadav: We wanted to bat first and play same brand of cricket, happy with the things in the last match. You always learn something or the other in every game. We want to continue the good habits. No changes, playing with the same XI.

Aiden Markram: We are going to bowl first again. With rain around, that's the obvious part. Hope the bowlers use the moisture. Kruger is out, Hendricks is in. We are not concerned about the outcome or result.

Preview:

India won the first T20I match against South Africa by 61 runs in Durban on Friday. Suryakumar Yadav and co. lead the 4-match series 1-0.

Live Streaming:

The T20I matches between India and South Africa will be telecast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels. Indian fans can watch the live streaming on on JioCinema too.

