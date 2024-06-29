JD(U) Meet: Party Appoints Sanjay Jha As Working President, Demands Special Category Status For Bihar

The Janata Dal(United) on Saturday held a meeting of its national executive where the party appointed its Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Jha as working president.
The party also reiterated its demand for special category status for Bihar and senior party leader Neeraj Kumar said that they requested the Centre to also consider an alternative in a special package.
The BJP ally also demanded stringent action against culprits in exam paper leak cases and called for a strong law to rule out such incidents in the future.
Sanjay Jha speaking to reporters after meeting stated, "PM Modi always pays attention to Bihar, hopeful demand for special category status or package will be met."
Sanjay Jha As JD(U) Working President
The decision to appoint Jha as working president is significant since he is known to have a good equation with the BJP leadership. He is also the party's leader in the Rajya Sabha.
Sanjay Jha after being appointed JD(U)'s working president during party's national executive meeting in Delhi, told PTI, "We will try to expand the party in the coming times and also to contest the 2025 Assembly elections in Bihar with all the strength so as to form the government again. The people of Bihar have already given a direction about the Assembly elections during the recently held Lok Sabha polls."
JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar after the meeting spoke to PTI and said, "Two important proposals were passed during party's national executive meeting today. Party's national president CM Nitish Kumar has decided to make Sanjay Jha party's working president. It was also decided that JD(U) will remain with the NDA."
Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar, Union ministers Lalan Singh and Ram Nath Thakur, and other senior leaders from around the country were present at the meeting held in Delhi.