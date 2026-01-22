Rani Mukerji On Losing National Award For Black: It Broke My Parents' Hearts

Rani Mukerji opens up about missing out on the National Award for Black.
She said it deeply hurt her, but also taught her an important lesson.
Rani will be seen in Mardaani 3, which is slated for theatrical release on January 30, 2026.
Actor Rani Mukerji has been in the entertainment industry for three decades now. In this illustrious career, Rani has proved her ability to master almost every genre, from romantic to comedy, action and more nuanced characters. Hum Tum, Bunty Aur Babli, Black, Saathiya, Hichki and Mardaani, among others, are some of her notable works. But Black (2005) remains one of the best films in Rani's filmography. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film received critical acclaim worldwide and won multiple awards, including Filmfare Awards for Best Actress, but Rani missed out on the National Award, for which she was deeply hurt, but learned an important life lesson.
Rani Mukerji on not winning National Film Award for Black
On Thursday, a special event was held in Mumbai's Yash Raj Studios to mark Rani Mukerji's 30 years in the industry. Filmmaker and Rani's close friend Karan Johar was the host of the event, where the actress spoke about the early days of her career, filmography and a lot more.
On losing the National Award for Black, the 47-year-old star said it broke her parents' hearts. "I think the way I have conducted my career and my life since I was a teenager, I started off as an actor because my mum asked me to become one, I realised that through the work I could do, I could probably give my parents a better life and see them happy and comfortable. That was my dream for a few years, and that’s why I kept working in films," she said.
Rani said it did hurt not getting the award, but she said it's "good that it happened because very early in my life I realised that, despite doing your best work, you might not get the appreciation you deserve, and probably somebody else's performance is better than yours. You just have to keep striving for the best."
Her hard work finally paid off, and in 2025, Rani was awarded the National Award for Best Actress for her performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.
She is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Mardaani 3, which is slated to hit the screens on January 30, 2026.