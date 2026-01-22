Rani Mukerji On Losing National Award For Black: It Broke My Parents' Hearts

On losing the National Award for Black, the 47-year-old star said it broke her parents' hearts. "I think the way I have conducted my career and my life since I was a teenager, I started off as an actor because my mum asked me to become one, I realised that through the work I could do, I could probably give my parents a better life and see them happy and comfortable. That was my dream for a few years, and that’s why I kept working in films," she said.