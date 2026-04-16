IPL 2026: CSK Pacer Khaleel Ahmed Ruled Out Of Remainder Of Tournament With Quadriceps Injury

Summary of this article
Khaleel Ahmed ruled out of remainder of IPL 2026
Khaleel suffered a quadriceps injury during the match against KKR
CSK are yet to name his replacement
Chennai Super Kings pacer Khaleel Ahmed has been ruled out of the IPL due to a quadriceps injury. Ahmed, who was part of all the five games CSK have played thus far, reported pain in his right hip during the previous game against KKR on April 14.
He was one of the consistent performers for CSK in the initial stage of the tournament.
"It is a grade 2 tear and the rehab will take at least 10-12 weeks," said an IPL source.
Khaleel Ahmed Was Developing As A Key Weapon Of CSK In IPL 2026
Chennai Super Kings secured left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed for INR 4.8 crore in the IPL mega auction 2025.
The purchase proved to be a masterstroke as Khaleel seamlessly transitioned into the Yellow Army, becoming their premier new-ball weapon. charts for the most dot balls bowled during the powerplay.
Under the tactical guidance of the CSK leadership, he finished the 2025 season with an impressive 15 wickets in 14 matches, notably leading the
Entering IPL 2026, Khaleel was officially retained and started the campaign with the same venom.
Entrusted with the new ball by the management, Khaleel played five matches in IPL 2026, during which he became a vital cog in Chennai's defensive strategy.
He consistently provided disciplined starts, notably maintaining an economy rate of 5.67 in a high-scoring encounter against the Rajasthan Royals and delivering a match-defining spell of 1/24 against the Kolkata Knight Riders.
He focused on tight lines and subtle variations in pace. Across his appearances, he accounted for key wickets, including those of aggressive openers, helping CSK maintain pressure during the powerplay overs.
His tactical brilliance was on full display during the recent clash against Kolkata Knight Riders, where his around the wicket blueprint successfully dismantled Sunil Narine to set up a 32-run victory.
During the same match against KKR, Khaleel suffered the significant quadriceps injury that forced him to hobble off the field.
The left arm pacer has played 11 ODIs and 18 T20s for India with the last appearance coming in July 2024.
(Using PTI Inputs)
How much did CSK pay for Khaleel Ahmed in the IPL 2025 Mega Auction?
Chennai Super Kings secured Khaleel Ahmed for INR 4.8 crore after a competitive bidding war with Lucknow Super Giants.
What is Khaleel Ahmed’s current injury status in IPL 2026?
Khaleel has been officially ruled out for the remainder of the 2026 season after sustaining a serious quadriceps injury during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders.
How did Khaleel Ahmed perform for CSK before his injury?
Before his exit, Khaleel was a key powerplay weapon, taking 15 wickets in 2025 and starting 2026 with a standout performance against KKR.