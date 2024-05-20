UP: Voter Seen Casting Vote 8 Times For BJP's Farrukhabad Candidate In Viral Video; Arrested

"Is this a fair election? @ECISVEEP @ceoup Reply! We have been saying from the beginning that the Election Commission is working at the behest of the BJP, openly getting fraudulent things done in favour of the BJP, all this is bound to be investigated and action taken, the truth cannot be hidden, the answer to dishonesty will be strict legal action, the Election Commission should also know this!" Samajwadi Party media cell wrote on X.