Iran President Raisi Helicopter Crash LIVE: Location Of Chopper Found, Rescue Teams Say No 'Sign Of Life'

Iran Helicopter Crash News: President's Chopper 'Completely Burnt', Say Officials
Speaking to news agency Reuters, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's helicopter was "completely burnt" due to the crash.
Iran President Chopper Crash LIVE: What Happens If The President Dies While In Office?
Ebrahim Raisi is seen as the ultimate successor to Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In case the rescue operations determine the death of the President, the first vice president Mohammed Mokhber would be elevated to the level of President.
Iran Helicopter Crash LIVE: No Sign of Life Found At Crash Site
As per Iranian news media, rescue teams on the stie of the helicopter crash have found no sign of life.
Iran Helicopter Crash LIVE: How Did The Chopper Crash?
While the main reason as to why the helicopter crash is yet to be ascertained, experts have stated that it was likely due to bad weather.
Initially it had been reported that the helicopter had made an emergency landing due to bad weather. However, later it was reported that the chopper likely crashed due to bad weather.
Iran Helicopter Crash LIVE: Rescue Teams En-Route Towards Wreckage
As per state media, the rescue teams are en-route to the location of the helicopter crash.
Iran Helicopter Crash News: Turkish Drones Spot 'Source Of Heat'
Earlier in the day, Turkish drones, lent for the search and rescue operations, detected a "source of heat". As per the intel offered, this source of heat was a possible lead to find the helicopter.
However, as rescue teams moved towards the site, no remains of the chopper were found.
Iran Helicopter Crash LIVE: Who All Were On Board?
Based on the reports by state-run IRNA News, the helicopter was carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, the governor of Iran's East Azerbaijan province, other officials and bodyguards. The helicopter crashed amid Raisi's return from the East Azerbaijan region.
Iran Helicopter Crash LIVE: No Confirmation Of Death Yet
Following the crash on Sunday night, Iran's president brahim Raisi and foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian have been assumed dead. However, as the helicopter was missing, there has been no confirmation of their deaths yet.
Iran Helicopter Crash LIVE: Chopper Location Found
As per the latest update, the chopper has been located. Iran's Tasnim news Agency citied the head of Iranian Red Crescent and stated that the wreckage related to the crash has been found.