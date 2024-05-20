International

‘Sadness And Deep Sorrow’: World Leaders React To The Death Of Iran's President In Helicopter Crash

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, 63, was the second most powerful individual in the Islamic Republic's political structure after the supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.

X
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi | Photo: X
info_icon

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the country's foreign minister, and eight others were found dead on Monday after their helicopter crashed in a foggy, mountainous region of East Azerbaijan province, state media reported. Raisi, 63, was the second most powerful individual in the Islamic Republic's political structure after the supreme leader, Ali Khamenei. 

Verses from the Quran were shared on President Raisi's official account after his death. "Peace be upon Abraham. Indeed, We thus reward the doers of good. Indeed, he was of Our believing servants," the post read.

Vice President Mohammad Mokhber will assume powers of the presidency, according to the Iranian Constitution. The country will hold an election within 50 days to replace Raisi.

Watch | Iran’s President Raisi’s Last Footage Before Helicopter Crash. Know About Vietnam War-Era Chopper

Tributes and condolences are pouring in from regional and international leaders. Several countries in the Middle East also expressed support to Iran and offered help to locate the helicopter, which was missing for hours after the crash.

The following are reactions to the news:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi: “Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise of Dr. Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. His contribution to strengthening India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Iran. India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow.”

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif: “Had been anxiously following developments regarding the reported crash landing of President Raisi's helicopter. Was hoping for good news. Alas, this was not to be. I along with the government and people of Pakistan extend our deepest condolences and sympathies to the Iranian nation on this terrible loss. May the martyred souls rest in heavenly peace. The great Iranian nation will overcome this tragedy with customary courage.”

Iraq Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani: "With profound sadness and deep sorrow, we received the tragic news of the passing of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ibrahim Raisi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and their companions, due to the unfortunate plane crash incident in northern Iran. We extend our heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, Ali Khamenei, and to the nation of Iran, its government and people. We express our solidarity with the brotherly Iranian people and the officials of the Islamic Republic during this painful tragedy."

Who Are The Other Officials Killed In The Helicopter Crash?

Several senior Iranian officials were also killed alongside President Raisi in the helicopter crash in the Dizmar forest. The officials include:

  • Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian

  • East Azerbaijan Governor Malek Rahmati

  • Representative of the Iranian supreme leader in East Azerbaijan Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem

  • Head of presidential guard Mehdi Mousavi

  • The helicopter’s pilot, co-pilot and crew

The President's death comes at at a fraught moment, as the Middle East remains unsettled by Israel's war on Gaza.

Under Raisi, Iran launched retaliatory drone-and-missile attacks on Israel last month. Iran also enriched uranium closer than ever to weapons-grade levels, escalating tensions with the West.

Tehran also supplied bomb-carrying drones to Russia for its war in Ukraine and armed militia groups across the region.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Indian Coast Guard Rescues 26 Persons From Tourist Boat Stranded Off Goa Coast
  2. Swati Maliwal 'Assault': AAP Says Delhi Police Seized CCTV DVR, Questions Sequence Of Events
  3. ICMR Distances Itself From BHU's 'Poorly Designed' Study On Covaxin Side Effects
  4. In Malwa, The Stories Of Sidhu Moose Wala, Gurdas Mann Combine With Politics Of Badals
  5. ‘More Popular Than CM’: Kalpana Soren Takes The Centre-stage In Jhakhand Politics
Entertainment News
  1. Rani Chatterjee Packs 'High Energy, Positivity' Into Her Monday; Drops Workout Pics
  2. Delhi-Bred Filmmaker In Cannes Critics’ Week With Estonian Entry
  3. Cannes 2024: Amy Jackson Brings Her 'Femme Fatale Vision' To Life In A White Suit At The Women In Cinema Gala
  4. Yami Gautam And Aditya Dhar Welcome Baby Boy On Akshay Tritiya, Name Him Vedavid
  5. Daisy Ridley Recalls Challenging Shoot For 'Young Woman And The Sea': It Was Scary
Sports News
  1. Copa America 2024: Brazil Coach Dorival Junior Names Ederson's Replacement - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  2. Greece Super League: PAOK Triumphs Over Aris 2-1 To Clinch Their Fourth Title
  3. Serie A: Inter Milan Lift Title At San Siro As Nerazzurri Celebrates 20th Title - In Pics
  4. EPL: Man City Win 4th Straight Title With 3-1 Win Over West Ham On Final Day - In Pics
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Team In Asian Relays Action At Bangkok
World News
  1. Iran Helicopter Crash LIVE Updates: President Raisi, Foreign Minister Killed In Chopper Crash, Confirms State Media
  2. Omar, Mehbooba Condole Death Of Iranian President In Helicopter Crash
  3. ‘Sadness And Deep Sorrow’: World Leaders React To The Death Of Iran's President In Helicopter Crash
  4. Iran President Ebrahim Raisi, Supreme Leader's Protégé, Dies At 63 In Helicopter Crash
  5. Watch: Iran’s President Raisi’s Last Footage Before Helicopter Crash. Know About Vietnam War-Era Chopper
Latest Stories
  1. Iran Helicopter Crash: President Raisi, FM Feared Dead As Rescue Teams Find Burnt Wreckage | Top Updates
  2. RBSE 12th Result 2024: Rajasthan 12th Result For Arts, Science, Commerce Out Today | Where and How To Check
  3. Cannes 2024: 'Nevertheless' Star Han So-hee And Girls' Generation's YoonA Walk The Red Carpet In Princess Gowns
  4. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 5 Voting LIVE: 23.66% Voter Turnout Till 11 AM; Rahul Gandhi Reaches Lucknow
  5. Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi Says 'Want To Leave Viksit Bharat As Legacy For Poor Children'; AAP To Protest Against Arrest Of Kejriwal's Close Aide
  6. IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Plays Whom, When And Where - All You Need To Know
  7. Lok Sabha Polls Phase 5: Rahul From Raebareli, Smriti From Amethi Among Key Contests; NDA Biggies Also In Fray | Top Points
  8. Lok Sabha Election Fifth Phase: Key Candidates In The Fray