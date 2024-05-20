‘Sadness And Deep Sorrow’: World Leaders React To The Death Of Iran's President In Helicopter Crash

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the country's foreign minister, and eight others were found dead on Monday after their helicopter crashed in a foggy, mountainous region of East Azerbaijan province, state media reported. Raisi, 63, was the second most powerful individual in the Islamic Republic's political structure after the supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.
Verses from the Quran were shared on President Raisi's official account after his death. "Peace be upon Abraham. Indeed, We thus reward the doers of good. Indeed, he was of Our believing servants," the post read.
Vice President Mohammad Mokhber will assume powers of the presidency, according to the Iranian Constitution. The country will hold an election within 50 days to replace Raisi.
Tributes and condolences are pouring in from regional and international leaders. Several countries in the Middle East also expressed support to Iran and offered help to locate the helicopter, which was missing for hours after the crash.
The following are reactions to the news:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi: “Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise of Dr. Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. His contribution to strengthening India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Iran. India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow.”
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif: “Had been anxiously following developments regarding the reported crash landing of President Raisi's helicopter. Was hoping for good news. Alas, this was not to be. I along with the government and people of Pakistan extend our deepest condolences and sympathies to the Iranian nation on this terrible loss. May the martyred souls rest in heavenly peace. The great Iranian nation will overcome this tragedy with customary courage.”
Iraq Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani: "With profound sadness and deep sorrow, we received the tragic news of the passing of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ibrahim Raisi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and their companions, due to the unfortunate plane crash incident in northern Iran. We extend our heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, Ali Khamenei, and to the nation of Iran, its government and people. We express our solidarity with the brotherly Iranian people and the officials of the Islamic Republic during this painful tragedy."
Who Are The Other Officials Killed In The Helicopter Crash?
Several senior Iranian officials were also killed alongside President Raisi in the helicopter crash in the Dizmar forest. The officials include:
Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian
East Azerbaijan Governor Malek Rahmati
Representative of the Iranian supreme leader in East Azerbaijan Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem
Head of presidential guard Mehdi Mousavi
The helicopter’s pilot, co-pilot and crew
The President's death comes at at a fraught moment, as the Middle East remains unsettled by Israel's war on Gaza.
Under Raisi, Iran launched retaliatory drone-and-missile attacks on Israel last month. Iran also enriched uranium closer than ever to weapons-grade levels, escalating tensions with the West.
Tehran also supplied bomb-carrying drones to Russia for its war in Ukraine and armed militia groups across the region.