Watch: Iran’s President Raisi’s Last Footage Before Helicopter Crash. Know About Vietnam War-Era Chopper

The incident has been described as an accident by Iranian state television, with an investigation into the cause of the crash underway. Raisi and Amir-Abdollahian were key figures in Iran's government, with Raisi serving as president since 2021 and Amir-Abdollahian as foreign minister since 2021.

The incident comes as Iran under Raisi and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei launched an unprecedented retaliatory drone-and-missile attack on Israel last month.

