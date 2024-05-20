Iran President Raisi, Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian Dead After Helicopter Crash, Confirms State Media

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other top officials have been confirmed dead after the helicopter crash on Sunday night. As per state news agencies, rescue teams and the head of Iranian Red Crescent stated that the crash saw "no survivors".
Along with state media, an official also confirmed the President's death to news agency Reuters.
"President Raisi, the foreign minister and all the passengers in the helicopter were killed in the crash,” the official told Reuters, on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the matter.
As per Iranian authorities, all eight people on board - President Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Tabriz Friday Prayers imam Ayatollah Al-e Hashem, East Azarbaijan governor general Malek Rahmati, Raisi's bodyguard and the pilot of the helicopter - were killed due to the crash.
Following the announcement of the president's death, Iranian state media have been broadcasting Islamic prayers. Earlier on Monday, officials found the wreckage of the helicopter and stated that the chopper had been significantly damaged and burnt.
Officials further added that some of the bodies were charred and burnt, making identification impossible.
While state media has confirmed the death of the officials, citing rescue and Red Crescent Teams on site, an official statement from the Iranian government and Supreme leader is awaited.
What Happened To The President's Helicopter?
As per state news agency IRNA, the helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, the governor of Iran's East Azerbaijan province, other officials and bodyguards, crashed amid their return from the East Azerbaijan region.
Initially it had been reported that the helicopter had made an emergency landing due to bad weather. Local news had stated that the helicopter landed between the cities Varzaqan and Jolfa in Iran's East Azerbaijan province.
However, later it was reported that the chopper crashed due to bad weather. After 12 hours of mass search operations, the wreckage of the chopper was found and authorities stated they saw "no sign of life".