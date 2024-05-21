National

Pune Car Accident: Police Arrest Father Of Teenage Driver After Porsche Crash Kills 2

On Sunday, the fatal accident took place in the early hours in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area when a luxury Porsche, driven by the 17-year-old in question, collided with a motorcycle. The accident led to instant death of Anis Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa. Later, the CCTV footage revealed that the car was travelling at an estimated speed of 200 kmph in a narrow lane.

X/ @sahirshaikhh777
Visual from the accident spot | Photo: X/ @sahirshaikhh777
info_icon

From Maharashtra's Aurangabad, Pune police on Tuesday morning arrested the father of the 17-year-old boy who was involved in a fatal car crash killing two people.

About the Porsche car crash

On Sunday, the fatal accident took place in the early hours in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area when a luxury Porsche, driven by the 17-year-old in question, collided with a motorcycle. The accident led to instant death of Anis Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa. Later, the CCTV footage revealed that the car was travelling at an estimated speed of 200 kmph in a narrow lane.

Pune Posche Crash: Investigation so far

  • Pune Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar said on Sunday the 17-year-old boy was celebrating his class 12 results at a local pub, where he was seen consuming alcohol before the crash.

  • The bar owners are also facing charges for serving alcohol to a minor as the legal drinking age in Maharashtra is 25.

  • The Juvenile Justice Board's decision to grant the minor bail just 15 hours after his detention led to intense public outrage.

  • Besides, the board has also imposed a series of rehabilitative conditions, including mandatory counselling, a de-addiction program, and a 300-word essay on road safety. This lenient response has been widely criticised given the severity of the accident.

  • In response to the bail decision, Pune police have filed an application with the sessions court to try the juvenile as an adult. This move is grounded in the belief that the crime's gravity warrants harsher judicial scrutiny.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Calcutta HC Judge Chitta Ranjan Dash Reveals He Is 'Ready To Go Back To RSS' After Retirement
  2. Shadow Boxing: BJP And BJD's Power Play In Odisha
  3. 15 Cases Lodged For Illegal Hoardings In Maharashtra's Latur; 2 Billboards, 15 Banners Removed
  4. Elections In Kashmir Bring In A Sea Of Emotions
  5. Pune Car Accident: Police Arrest Father Of Teenage Driver After Porsche Crash Kills 2
Entertainment News
  1. Ranveer Singh And Prasanth Varma To No Longer Collaborate On 'Rakshas' Due To Creative Differences: Report
  2. Cannes 2024: Studio Ghibli Receives The Honorary Palme d'Or, Makes History As First Collective Entity To Win Top Prize
  3. Cannes 2024: Vishnu Manchu, Prabhu Deva, Mohan Babu Look Sharp In Their Tuxedo Looks At 'Horizon: An American Saga' Screening
  4. 'The Apprentice,' About A Young Donald Trump, Premieres In Cannes
  5. Rupali Ganguly Goes To Vote With Mother & Brother; 'Family That Votes Together Stays Together'
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: KKR, SRH Meet In Ahmedabad With Spot For Final At Stake
  2. Copa America 2024: Lionel Scaloni Names His Argentina Squad For Friendlies - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  3. French Sports Minister Demands Sanctions After Monaco Player Covers Anti-Homophobia Badge
  4. Meritus Cup: Aarav Dewan Crowned Champion In Karting
  5. IPL 2024: RCB's Auction Pick Rescues Swapnil Singh From Quitting Cricket
World News
  1. UN Security Council Rejects Russia-Backed Resolution On Banning Weapons In Space
  2. US Slams 'Outrageous' Decision, Belgium Hails 'Crucial Step' | World Reacts To ICC's Arrest Warrants
  3. Indian-Origin Delivery Driver Jailed In Singapore For Stealing Meat Products
  4. Who Is Marina Ruy Barbosa? Brazilian Actress Goes Viral, Stuns At 2024 Cannes Film Festival In Miss Sohee Gown
  5. Buffalo Wild Wings Unlimited 'All-You-Can-Eat' Boneless Wings And Fries Deal For Just $19.99!
Latest Stories
  1. IPL 2024: 5 Worst Spells So Far - From Kwena Maphaka's Horror Debut To Mohit Sharma's Record
  2. IPL 2024: Top 5 Bowling Spells From League Stage Ft Jasprit Bumrah And Sandeep Sharma
  3. Who Is Marina Ruy Barbosa? Brazilian Actress Goes Viral, Stuns At 2024 Cannes Film Festival In Miss Sohee Gown
  4. Today's Sports News LIVE: KKR, SRH Meet In Ahmedabad With Spot For Final At Stake
  5. Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi To Address Poll Rallies In Bihar, UP Today; Over 60% Voter Turnout In 5th Phase
  6. Cannes 2024: Vishnu Manchu, Prabhu Deva, Mohan Babu Look Sharp In Their Tuxedo Looks At 'Horizon: An American Saga' Screening
  7. ICMR Distances Itself From BHU's 'Poorly Designed' Study On Covaxin Side Effects
  8. Iran President Raisi Death: Supreme Leader Khameni Declares 5-days Of Mourning, Names Mohammed Mokhber As Interim Head