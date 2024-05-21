Pune Car Accident: Police Arrest Father Of Teenage Driver After Porsche Crash Kills 2

From Maharashtra's Aurangabad, Pune police on Tuesday morning arrested the father of the 17-year-old boy who was involved in a fatal car crash killing two people.
About the Porsche car crash
On Sunday, the fatal accident took place in the early hours in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area when a luxury Porsche, driven by the 17-year-old in question, collided with a motorcycle. The accident led to instant death of Anis Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa. Later, the CCTV footage revealed that the car was travelling at an estimated speed of 200 kmph in a narrow lane.
Pune Posche Crash: Investigation so far
Pune Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar said on Sunday the 17-year-old boy was celebrating his class 12 results at a local pub, where he was seen consuming alcohol before the crash.
The bar owners are also facing charges for serving alcohol to a minor as the legal drinking age in Maharashtra is 25.
The Juvenile Justice Board's decision to grant the minor bail just 15 hours after his detention led to intense public outrage.
Besides, the board has also imposed a series of rehabilitative conditions, including mandatory counselling, a de-addiction program, and a 300-word essay on road safety. This lenient response has been widely criticised given the severity of the accident.
In response to the bail decision, Pune police have filed an application with the sessions court to try the juvenile as an adult. This move is grounded in the belief that the crime's gravity warrants harsher judicial scrutiny.