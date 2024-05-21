Pune Car Accident: Police Arrest Father Of Teenage Driver After Porsche Crash Kills 2

Pune Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar said on Sunday the 17-year-old boy was celebrating his class 12 results at a local pub, where he was seen consuming alcohol before the crash.

The bar owners are also facing charges for serving alcohol to a minor as the legal drinking age in Maharashtra is 25.

The Juvenile Justice Board's decision to grant the minor bail just 15 hours after his detention led to intense public outrage.

Besides, the board has also imposed a series of rehabilitative conditions, including mandatory counselling, a de-addiction program, and a 300-word essay on road safety. This lenient response has been widely criticised given the severity of the accident.