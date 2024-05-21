National

Juvenile Justice Board Took Lenient View Of A Heinous Crime: Fadnavis On Pune Car Crash

Amid an outrage over the accident involving the 17-year-old boy who crashed his Porsche car into a motorcycle in Kalyani Nagar in the early hours of Sunday allegedly in an inebriated state, Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, made a surprise visit to the Pune Police commissionerate office to review the case

File Photo
Juvenile Justice Board: Pune car crash involving a minor boy who fatally knocked down two motorbike | File Photo
info_icon

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday expressed shock and surprise over the Juvenile Justice Board taking a lenient view of the Pune car crash involving a minor boy who fatally knocked down two motorbike-borne IT professionals with his speeding luxury vehicle.

Amid an outrage over the accident involving the 17-year-old boy who crashed his Porsche car into a motorcycle in Kalyani Nagar in the early hours of Sunday allegedly in an inebriated state, Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, made a surprise visit to the Pune Police commissionerate office to review the case.

Addressing the media after meeting police commissioner Amitesh Kumar and other officials, Fadnavis said the police have approached higher court seeking permission to try the juvenile, who was granted bail, as an adult.

After the crash, the accused teenager was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board which granted him bail hours later. It also directed him to visit the Regional Transport Office and study traffic rules, and submit a presentation to the Board within 15 days.

"The CCL (Child in Conflict with Law) will write an essay of 300 words on the topic of road accidents and their solutions," the JJ board order read.

"The order passed by the JJ Board was shocking and surprising as it had taken a very lenient view of such a heinous crime. The Pune police had petitioned the board to allow them to treat the teenager as an adult as his age is 17 years and eight months. But the board kept the application aside by categorising it as 'seen and filed' and released him on bail which led to public outrage," said Fadnavis.

The higher court has asked the police to approach the JJ board again and seek a review of its order, said the deputy CM.

"The police have approached the JJ board and filed a review petition. If the order is not reviewed, then the police will approach the higher court," he said.

On the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, the accused juvenile along with his friends went to two hotels between 9.30 pm and 1 am and allegedly consumed liquor, according to police.

The CCTV footage of one of the hotels clearly shows the juvenile was consuming alcohol, police commissioner Kumar earlier said.

The two IT professionals (both aged 24) killed in the crash were identified as Anis Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa, hailing from Madhya Pradesh.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rajasthan: Woman Dead After Mother Hits Her With Rod Over Phone Use
  2. Juvenile Justice Board Took Lenient View Of A Heinous Crime: Fadnavis On Pune Car Crash
  3. Stone-Pelting, Clash During Mithun Chakraborty's Roadshow In Midnapore
  4. SC Asks AIIMS To Set Up Medical Board To Examine Condition Of Woman, Her 25-Week Foetus
  5. Chhapra Violence: Internet Suspended After 1 Dead, 3 Injured In Post-poll Clashes | Top Points
Entertainment News
  1. Janhvi Kapoor: There Was A Phase Where I Felt I Need To Be Surrounded By People Who Doubt Me
  2. Ammy Virk Shares His Love For 'Masala Chai With Cardamom, Clove': A Tradition I Religiously Follow'
  3. Rohit Saraf Believes In Old-School Romance, Can't Still Relate To Gen Z Expressions Of Love
  4. Why Jubin Nautiyal Loves Working With Sidharth Malhotra: 'We Have Done Some Brilliant Songs'
  5. Jason Momoa Confirms Dating Actress Adria Arjona, Takes To Instagram To Make It Official
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Wrestling Federation of India Skips Trials; Directs Quota Winners To Paris Olympics
  2. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024, Qualifier 1 Live Updates: Second Big Wicket For KKR - Abhishek Sharma Out
  3. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Qualifier 1, Toss Update: Sunrisers Hyderabad Opted To Bat First
  4. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Eliminator: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan Appoint Dwayne Bravo As Bowling Consultant
World News
  1. China Sanctions Former US Lawmaker who supported Taiwan
  2. US Issues Worldwide Warning Of Possible Terrorist Attack During Pride Month Events, Advises LGBTQ+ To Be Alert
  3. Pet Gala 2024: Dogs Dazzle In Met Gala-Inspired Couture
  4. Israeli Officials Seize AP Equipment, Take Down Live Shot Of Northern Gaza, Citing New Media Law
  5. Where Was The Mona Lisa Painted? Geologist Claims To Have Found The Mysterious Landscape
Latest Stories
  1. Rajiv Gandhi Death Anniversary: Rahul Remembers Father, PM Modi Pays Tribute
  2. Manish Sisodia's Judicial Custody Extended Till May 31 By Delhi Court In Excise Policy Case
  3. Iran Helicopter Crash That Killed President Raisi, Foreign Minister Caused By 'Technical Failure': Report
  4. 'Am I Ok?' Trailer Review: Dakota Johnson Embarks On A Journey Of Self-Discovery In A Friendship Dramedy
  5. 'L2: Empuraan' First Look: Mohanlal Exudes Swag As Khureshi Abraam In An All-Black Avatar
  6. MSBSHSE 12th Result 2024 Declared, 93.37% Students Pass | How And Where To Check Maharashtra Board HSC Result
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE: Wrestling Federation of India Skips Trials; Directs Quota Winners To Paris Olympics
  8. Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi Addresses Mahila Sammelan In Varanasi; Analyst Prashant Kishor Predicts 300 Seats For BJP In LS Polls