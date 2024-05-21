National

Pune Porsche Accident: CCTV Shows Car In Blazing Speed, Cops Seek Trial Of Teen Driver As Adult; 'Renowned' Father Held

The Pune Porsche accident in which the teen driver of the luxury car knocked and killed two bikers on Sunday has sparked widespread outrage after the juvenile was granted bail. The father of the 17-year-old accused, reportedly a renowned Pune-based builder, has been arrested in connection with the matter.

Pune Porsche accident: The car was reportedly being driven at 200 km per hour when it knocked down two bikers Photo: X
An accident involving a Porsche from Maharashtra's Pune has hit national headlines after the driver, a 17-year-old boy, was released on bail despite knocking down two bikers in the road mishap that took place at Kalyani Nagar area of the city in the early hours of Sunday, May 19, causing the death of those on the two-wheeler.

Police detained Vishal Agarwal, the father of the 17-year-old boy and a reportedly a Pune-based builder, and also arrested three executives of two hotels for serving liquor to the juvenile amid widespread outrage over the case, in connection with which a CCTV visual surfaced showing the teen drinking at the bar and another surveillance camera footage captured the Porsche car speeding on the road moments before the crash.

ALSO READ | Pune Porsche Crash: Police Arrest Father Of Teenage Driver, Bar Owner; Victim's Family Call Accident A 'Murder'

According to police the 17-year-old was drunk when he was allegedly driving the Porsche car and killed two motorbike riders by ramming into them. The accident happened in Kalyani Nagar area around 3.15 am on Sunday.

CCTV Footage Of Speeding Porsche Moments Before Accident

The Porsche car was captured moving in excessive speed in a CCTV footage from a surveillance camera on Sunday across the road moments before the accident that killed two bikers happened.

The car was reportedly being driven at 200 km per hour.

WATCH

Another CCTV footage, from the pub, showed the boy drinking there. The boy reportedly went to the pub to celebrate his class 12 results hours before the crash.

The speeding Porsche killed two IT professionals from Madhya Pradesh , Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta. Witnesses said Ashwini was thrown 20 feet in the air and Aneesh was flung into a parked car. Passersby were seen rushing to the spot after the collision.

ALSO READ | CCTV Footage Reveals Teen Driver Drinking Hours Before Crashing Car Into Bike, Killing Two; Gets Bail With Conditions

Several videos showed locals beating up the occupants of the car and some clips of angered locals vandalising the car with bricks also surfaced.

Pune Porsche Accident | Father Of Teen Driver, Bar Owner Arrested

Police said on Tuesday they have detained the father of the 17-year-old boy and arrested three executives of two hotels for serving liquor to the juvenile. Vishal Agarwal, the father of the accused teen driver, is reportedly the owner of the construction company Brahma Realty and Infrastructure.

"We have detained the teenager's father from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and he is being brought to Pune and will be arrested in the case registered against him," news agency PTI quoted Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar as saying.

Besides, the Pune police have arrested Cosie restaurant owner Pralhad Bhutda and manager Sachin Katkar and Hotel Blak manager Sandip Sangle for allegedly serving alcohol to the juvenile, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shailesh Balkawade said. "All will be produced in a court later in the day," he said.

"The CCTV footage of the bar clearly shows that the juvenile was consuming alcohol. There is no doubt that the juvenile was driving the car after consuming alcohol. We will be submitting all these facts to the court," police commissioner Kumar earlier said.

Pune Porsche Accident: Crime Branch To Probe

The police had registered a case against the teenager's father, a real estate developer, under sections 75 and 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act, and against the owners and staff members of the bar establishments for serving alcohol to an underage person.

The probe in these cases has been transferred to the crime branch, an official earlier said.

Section 75 deals with "willful neglect of a child, or exposing a child to mental or physical illnesses," while section 77 deals with supplying a child with intoxicating liquor or drugs.

According to the FIR lodged in connection with the incident, the man, despite knowing his son did not have a valid driving license, gave him the car, thus endangering the latter's life, and allowed him to party even as the father knew that he consumes liquor.

Cops Move Court To Treat Teen Driver As Adult In Case

Speaking on the Pune car accident case, Pune CP Amitesh Kumar said they have filed an application in the district court that the juvenile accused should be treated like an adult as this is a "very heinous case".

"We believe that we will get a favourable order in it. The second case was registered against a total of five people including the father and the management of the pub. Three people were arrested yesterday and will be produced in the court today. His father and another accused have been taken into custody today and are being brought to Pune," he said.

"After completing the formalities they will be produced in the court tomorrow...The most stringent possible sections have been applied. If any legal expert can suggest a more stringent path than this, then I am ready for debate on any platform...Why was there no number plate on the car, all these things are being investigated,” he added.

(With PTI and ANI inputs)

