Gael Monfils Loses To Home Favourite Dane Sweeny, Bids Emotional Goodbye
French tennis entertainer Gael Monfils ended his remarkable journey at Australian Open 2026 with a 7-6 (7-3) 5-7 4-6 5-7 defeat by Australia's Dane Sweeny. The Australian who sealed his victory with a forehand, has his first main-draw Grand Slam win. Despite being drained and outplayed in the second and third set, Monfils still found the energy to smile and enjoy his Australian Open farewell - heartily congratulating his opponent after the match.
