Internet Shut Down In 5 Manipur Districts After Two Children Killed In Suspected Rocket Attack

The deaths sparked intense public outrage, with protesters attempting to storm a CRPF camp and setting oil tankers on fire in protest against the attack.

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
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Manipur Violence
In response to the escalating law and order situation, the Manipur government ordered an immediate suspension of internet and mobile data services several districts. Photo: | Source: PTI
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • A five-month-old girl and a five-year-old boy were killed in a suspected rocket strike on a house in Manipur’s Bishnupur district.

  • Their mother was injured, and a second rocket-propelled grenade was later found planted near the site.

  • In response to violent protests—including attempts to storm a CRPF camp and the setting of oil tankers on fire—authorities suspended internet and mobile data services for three days across five districts (Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur).

Authorities in Manipur have suspended internet and mobile data services in five districts for three days following widespread protests and a security clampdown triggered by the deaths of two young children in a suspected rocket attack.

The victims, a five-month-old girl and a five-year-old boy, died after a suspected rocket struck a house in Bishnupur district’s Moirang area early Tuesday. Their mother was injured in the blast and is receiving treatment at a hospital in Imphal.

In response to the escalating law and order situation, the Manipur government ordered an immediate suspension of internet and mobile data services in Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur districts.

The deaths sparked intense public outrage, with protesters attempting to storm a CRPF camp and setting oil tankers on fire in protest against the attack.

The incident occurred in Tronglaobi village, located approximately 46 km from the state capital Imphal and bordering Churachandpur district. This is the same village where Manipur recorded its first rocket attack in September 2024, which killed a 72-year-old man and injured five others.

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Meanwhile, security forces have recovered another rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) planted near the site of Tuesday’s attack.

Additional forces have been deployed across the region, which remains on high alert. Search operations and surveillance have been intensified in adjacent hill areas to track down those responsible and prevent further violence.

Manipur has been grappling with ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities since May 2023, following a state high court order. While reports of violence had decreased in 2025 after three years of unrest, the overall peace situation in the state remains fragile.

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