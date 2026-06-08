Delhi Police Arrest Two Jaipur Men In Mule Account Network Linked To Cyber Fraud

Delhi Police arrested two Jaipur men in connection with an alleged mule account network linked to cyber frauds.
The investigation began after a Delhi resident lost Rs 1.91 lakh through two unauthorised bank transactions.
Police alleged that nearly 30 mule accounts were supplied to cyber fraud syndicates and used to route illicit funds.
Delhi Police have arrested two Jaipur residents and uncovered an alleged mule account network used to route proceeds from cyber frauds through multiple bank accounts, following an investigation into the unauthorised withdrawal of Rs 1.91 lakh from a Delhi resident's bank account.
According to PTI, the arrests stemmed from a probe that traced the movement of the defrauded funds through a chain of beneficiary accounts. Police alleged that the network supplied mule accounts to cyber fraud syndicates and that Lokesh Mahawar had facilitated nearly 30 such accounts used for routing illicit funds. Investigators also linked the operation to a mechanism that allegedly used fraud proceeds to repay loans in an attempt to conceal the source of the money.
The case came to light on April 23 when the victim approached police after discovering two unauthorised withdrawals of Rs 95,000 and Rs 96,000 from his bank account on consecutive days.
"The victim told police that his mobile phone had suddenly become unresponsive, with the screen turning black and the device overheating abnormally before the fraudulent transactions were carried out," the officer said.
Based on the complaint, an e-FIR was registered and a team launched a technical and financial investigation, PTI reported.
During the probe, investigators tracked the money trail and found that the defrauded amount had been transferred through multiple beneficiary accounts allegedly linked to one of the accused.
PTI reported that the investigation led police to Jaipur, where Rohit Kumar Bairwa (21) and Lokesh Mahawar (21) were apprehended.
During interrogation, Bairwa allegedly told investigators that he had provided multiple bank accounts to Mahawar in return for a two per cent commission on the fraud proceeds received in those accounts.
Police said Mahawar was involved in arranging and supplying mule bank accounts to cyber fraud syndicates and had facilitated nearly 30 such accounts used for routing illicit funds.
According to PTI, the investigation also revealed a money-laundering mechanism in which loans, including gold loans, were allegedly repaid using fraud proceeds to conceal the source of the money.
Further investigation is underway, police said.
(With inputs from PTI)