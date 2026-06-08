Delhi Police Arrest Two Jaipur Men In Mule Account Network Linked To Cyber Fraud

According to PTI, the arrests stemmed from a probe that traced the movement of the defrauded funds through a chain of beneficiary accounts. Police alleged that the network supplied mule accounts to cyber fraud syndicates and that Lokesh Mahawar had facilitated nearly 30 such accounts used for routing illicit funds. Investigators also linked the operation to a mechanism that allegedly used fraud proceeds to repay loans in an attempt to conceal the source of the money.