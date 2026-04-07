After Blast Kills 2 Children In Manipur, Internet Curbed & 2 Protestors Killed In Firing

The blast, which occurred around 1.30 am, hit a residential house in Tronglaobi Awang Leikai, a vulnerable settlement lying close to the heavily guarded "buffer zone" that separates the Meitei-majority valley districts from the Kuki-Zo-dominated hill areas of Churachandpur. According to the locals that Outlook spoke to, the explosion was powerful enough to instantly kill the two children, one aged five years and the other just five months old, while their mother sustained critical injuries and is currently admitted to the ICU at Raj Medicity hospital.