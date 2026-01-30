Aston Villa 3-2 RB Salzburg Highlights, UEFA Europa League: Jimoh-Aloba Seals Late Comeback Win For Villans

Aston Villa vs RB Salzburg Highlights, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Follow the play-by-play updates from the Europa League Matchday 8 fixture at Villa Park, as Aston Villa beat RB Salzburg 2-1 on January 29, 2026

Aston Villa vs Red Bull Salzburg live score UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Matchday 8
Aston Villa's Jamaldeen Jimoh-Aloba celebrates scoring during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Aston Villa and RB Salzburg in Birmingham, England, Thursday Jan. 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Nick Potts
Catch the highlights of the UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Matchday 8 fixture between Aston Villa and Red Bull Salzburg at Villa Park in Birmingham on Thursday, January 29, 2026. Aston Villa came from two goals down to beat RB Salzburg 3-2 at home, sealing top-eight qualification courtesy of a dramatic late winner from Jamaldeen Jimoh-Aloba. The visitors stunned Villa Park as Karim Konate capitalised on a mistake by Tyrone Mings to score in the 33rd minute. Substitute Moussa Kounfolo Yeo doubled Salzburg's advantage just after half-time. Morgan Rogers pulled one back in the 64th minute, and Villa levelled the match 12 minutes later through a headed goal from Mings. The decisive moment came in the 87th minute, as academy graduate Jimoh-Aloba scored his first European goal to complete the comeback. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Aston Villa vs RB Salzburg football match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Aston Villa vs RB Salzburg LIVE Score: Welcome!

Hello, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering Aston Villa’s Europa League match against Red Bull Salzburg. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

Aston Villa vs RB Salzburg LIVE Score: Match Details

  • Fixture: Aston Villa vs RB Salzburg

  • Series: UEFA Europa League 2025-26

  • Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham

  • Date: Thursday, January 29, 2026

  • Time: 1:30 AM IST

  • Live Streaming: SonyLIV

  • Live Telecast: Sony TEN 1 (SD & HD)

Aston Villa vs RB Salzburg LIVE Score: When To Watch?

Aston Villa vs RB Salzburg LIVE Score: Aston Villa Playing XI

Starting XI: Emiliano Martinez; Lamare Bogarde, Victor Lindelof, Tyrone Mings, Lucas Digne; George Hemmings, Amadou Onana; Harvey Elliott, Emiliano Buendia, Jadon Sancho; Ollie Watkins.

Bench: James Wright (gk), Marco Bizot (gk), Ezri Konsa, Ian Maatsen, Matty Cash, Pau Torres, Jamaldeen Jimoh-Aloba, Morgan Rogers, Kadan Young.

Aston Villa vs RB Salzburg LIVE Score: RB Salzburg Playing XI

Starting XI: Alexander Schlager; Tim Trummer, Joane Gadou, Jannik Schuster, Frans Kratzig; Sota Kitano, Soumaila Diabate, Mads Bidstrup; Edmund Baidoo, Karim Konate, Kerim Alajbegovic.

Bench: Salko Hamzic (gk), Christian Zawieschitzky (gk), Aleksa Terzic, Stefan Lainer, Jacob Rasmussen, Moussa Kounfolo Yeo, Maurits Kjaergaard, Clement Bischoff, Oliver Lukic, Mamady Diambou, Enrique Aguilar, Karim Onisiwo.

Aston Villa vs RB Salzburg LIVE Score: KO | AVL 0-0 SAL

Referee Rohit Saggi blows his whistle, and Salzburg get tonight's match underway at Villa Park.

Aston Villa vs RB Salzburg LIVE Score: 30' AVL 0-0 SAL

Half an hour of football played at Villa Park, and it has been a pretty attacking display from both sides. After an early onslaught by the hosts, Salzburg piled pressure, forcing a brilliant double save from Martinez. For now, Unai Emery will be more concerned with Watkins, who seems to have hurt his hamstring and is not looking 100%.

Aston Villa vs RB Salzburg LIVE Score: 33' AVL 0-1 SAL

Konate has been one of the best players on the pitch tonight, and he gets a goal to put Salzburg ahead!! It's was absolute calamity at the back from Villa, with Mings playing a poor pass towards Martinez that is intercepted by Baidoo. He cuts it back for an easy tap in by Konate.

Aston Villa vs RB Salzburg LIVE Score: HT | AVL 0-1 SAL

Aston Villa vs RB Salzburg LIVE Score: 2nd Half | AVL 0-1 SAL

The referee gets the second half underway at Villa Park. One change at the break from the both sides. Cash comes on to replace Hemmings, with Bogarde moving to midfield. Salzburg bring off the goalscorer Konate to be replaced by Yeo.

Aston Villa vs RB Salzburg LIVE Score: 49' AVL 0-2 SAL

Salzburg double the lead just four minutes after restart through half-time substitute Yeo. Alajbegovic gathers the loose ball and then beats his marker with a dropped shoulder. He makes his way into the box before playing the ball across the face of the goal, where Yeo taps it in from close range.

Aston Villa vs RB Salzburg LIVE Score: 64' AVL 1-2 SAL

Game on in Birmingham as Aston Villa have pulled one back through Rogers. It was a brilliant one-two between Rogers and Buendia, with the latter laying it off inside the penalty area for Rogers to find the near post from close range.

Aston Villa vs RB Salzburg LIVE Score: 76' AVL 2-2 SAL

Mings, who was at fault for Salzburg's opener, levels the score for Aston Villa. A brilliant cross from Cash from the right flank, and Mings outjumps Schlager before heading the ball in from close range.

Aston Villa vs RB Salzburg LIVE Score: 87' AVL 3-2 SAL

From two goals down, Aston Villa have turned the match around and taken the lead through Jimoh-Aloba!! After Salzburg lose posession, Roger leads a lethal counter attack. Young holds on to the ball before teeing up Jimoh-Aloba, who finds the bottom right corner.

Aston Villa vs RB Salzburg LIVE Score: FT | AVL 3-2 SAL

Published At:
