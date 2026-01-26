Roma 1-1 AC Milan, Serie A 2025-26: Pellegrini Penalty Denies Rossoneri Big Win

In a tightly contested Serie A Matchday 22 clash at the Stadio Olimpico, Roma and AC Milan played out a 1-1 draw that had big implications in the Italian top flight. The Rossoneri took the lead in the 62nd minute when Koni De Winter powered home a header from a corner, giving Milan hope of keeping pace in the title race. However, Roma responded strongly, and in the 74th minute, Lorenzo Pellegrini converted a penalty after a handball was spotted in the box, leveling the score and swinging momentum back in their favour. Both teams had chances in the latter stages, but neither could find a winner. The result sees Milan remain near the top while Roma maintain pressure in the European qualification spots.

AC Milan's Christian Pulisic, centre, and Roma's Zeki Celik react after the Serie A soccer match between Roma and AC Milan in Rome. | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia
Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini, left, and AC Milan's Ruben Loftus-Cheek shake hands after the Serie A soccer match between Roma and AC Milan in Rome. | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia
Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Serie A EniLive soccer match between Roma and Milan in Rome, Italy. | Photo: Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP
AC Milan's Fikayo Tomori tackles Roma's Robinio Vaz during the Serie A EniLive soccer match between Roma and Milan in Rome, Italy. | Photo: Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP
Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini scores a penalty during the Serie A EniLive soccer match between Roma and Milan in Rome, Italy. | Photo: Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP
Roma's Robinio Vaz, front, and AC Milan's Luka Modric challenge for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Roma and AC Milan in Rome. | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia
AC Milan's Luka Modric fights for the ball with Roma's Robinio Vaz during the Serie A EniLive soccer match between Roma and Milan in Rome, Italy. | Photo: Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP
AC Milan's Adrien Rabiot controls the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Roma and AC Milan in Rome. | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia
Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Serie A soccer match between Roma and AC Milan in Rome. | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia
AC Milan's Koni De Winter celebrates after scoring during the Serie A EniLive soccer match between Roma and Milan in Rome, Italy. | Photo: Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP
