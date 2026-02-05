Inter Milan 2-1 Torino Highlights, Coppa Italia Quarter-Final: Nerazzurri Pip Bulls To Seal Semi-Final Berth

Inter Milan Vs Torino Highlights, Coppa Italia Quarter-Final: Nerazzurri continued their dominance over Torino, beating them by 2-1 to enter semi-final of the tournament at the U-Power Stadium in Monza, Italy on February 4, 2026

Updated on:
Inter Milan Vs Torino Highlights, Coppa Italia Quarter-Final
Inter Milan edge out Torino by 2-1 in the quarter-final of the Coppa Italia 2025-26 to reach the semi-final on February 4. X/Inter Milan
Inter Milan Vs Torino Highlights, Coppa Italia Quarter-Final: Hello and welcome to the highlights of the quarter-final clash between Inter Milan and Torino at the U-Power Stadium in Monza, Italy. In a hard-fought battle, Nerazzurri beat Torino by 2-1 to reach the semi-final of the Coppa Italia 2025-26. Ange-Yoan Bonny's header gave Milan the breakthrough in the 35th minute of the game, which was then doubled by Andy Diouf just at the start of the 2nd half in the 48th minute. Sandro Kulenovic headed one into the net in the 57th minute to show fight for the Bulls, but they couldn't manage an equalizer and eventually lost the match with a one-goal deficit. Check out the highlights of the match as it happened.
LIVE UPDATES

Inter Milan Vs Torino LIVE Score, Coppa Italia Quarter-Final: Hi There!

Hello football fans! We're back with another live blog of the quarter-final clash of the Coppa Italia between Inter Milan and Torino at the U-Power Stadium in Monza, Italy on February 4, 2026. Stay tuned with us for the live score and real-time updates of the match.

Inter Milan Vs Torino LIVE Score, Coppa Italia Quarter-Final: Streaming Details!

The Quarter-final between of the Coppa Italia between Inter Milan and Torino will be streamed live on the Fancode app in India from 1:30 AM IST on February 5, 2026.

Inter Milan Vs Torino LIVE Score, Coppa Italia Quarter-Final: Nerazzurri Starting XI

Inter Milan Vs Torino LIVE Score, Coppa Italia Quarter-Final: I Granata Starting XI

Inter Milan Vs Torino LIVE Score, Coppa Italia Quarter-Final: Head-To-Head

Matches: 33

Inter Milan: 21

Torino: 4

Draw: 8

Inter Milan Vs Torino LIVE Score, Coppa Italia Quarter-Final: Kick Off!

Both set of players are ready to get the ball rolling and the referee's whistle indicates the start of play at the U-Power Stadium in Milan, Spain.

Inter Milan Vs Torino LIVE Score, Coppa Italia Quarter-Final: Good Save!

Inter Milan's Ange-Yoan Bonny, who was loitering at the corner of the box recieves a neat pass and he in turn fires to towards the goal but Torino's goalkeeper makes a good save and blocks the shot.

Inter Milan 0-0 Torino 6'

Inter Milan Vs Torino LIVE Score, Coppa Italia Quarter-Final: Unsuccessful Move!

Issiaka Kamate makes a good pass into the box in order to set up on his teammates, but the move in well intercepted by opposition's defenders, who blocks the move.

Inter Milan 0-0 Torino 18'

Inter Milan Vs Torino LIVE Score, Coppa Italia Quarter-Final: Failed Attempt!

Matteo Prati of Torino hits a first-time volley from the edge of the box after the ball drops to him. It’s a powerful attempt that forces Josep Martinez to react, but the shot sails just over the crossbar.

Inter Milan 0-0 Torino 31'

Inter Milan Vs Torino LIVE Score, Coppa Italia Quarter-Final: Goal!

Goaalll...! Ange-Yoan Bonny scores the first goal of the match for Inter Milan. He does exceptionally well to meet a cross inside the D, heading it perfectly into the roof of the net. Inter Milan are now ahead by 1-0 in this knockout clash.

Inter Milan 1-0 Torino 35'

Inter Milan Vs Torino LIVE Score, Coppa Italia Quarter-Final: Half-Time!

The referee blows the half-time whistle and the players are heading towards the locker room. Inter Milan are currently leading by 1-0, courtesy of the 35th minute stunner by Ange-Yoan Bonny

Inter Milan 1-0 Torino

Inter Milan Vs Torino LIVE Score, Coppa Italia Quarter-Final: 2nd Half Begin!

Both set of players of players are back in the field for the final half of the game. Torino will be desperate to reduce the deficit meanwhile, Milan will look to widen the gap.

Inter Milan 1-0 Torino

Inter Milan Vs Torino LIVE Score, Coppa Italia Quarter-Final: 2nd Goal!

Goaalll! Andy Diouf of Inter shows excellent finishing as he creates a bit of space from a neat pass inside the box and calmly slots the ball low into the center of the goal.

Inter Milan 2-0 Torino 48'

Inter Milan Vs Torino LIVE Score, Coppa Italia Quarter-Final: First Goal For Bulls!

Goaaalll...! Torino fights back with their first goal of the match. Sandro Kulenovic gets a beatiful cross and he meets it with a header which goes past the goalkeeper into the middle of the net.

Inter Milan 2-1 Torino 57'

Inter Milan Vs Torino LIVE Score, Coppa Italia Quarter-Final: Foul!

Inter Milan's Petar Sucic is handed a yellow card by the referee, meanwhile Duvan Zapata replaces Alieu Njie. Let's see if this move could get them the much-needed equalizer.

Inter Milan 2-1 Torino 73'

Inter Milan Vs Torino LIVE Score, Coppa Italia Quarter-Final: Medical Attention!

There is an interruption in the game as Inter Milan's Joseph Martinez is knocked off at the ground. He's being given medical attention on the field.

Inter Milan 2-1 Torino 82'

Inter Milan Vs Torino LIVE Score, Coppa Italia Quarter-Final: Full-Time!

That's the final whistle and with it the stoppage time comes to an end. Inter Milan pip Torino by by 2-1 to reach the semi-final of the Coppa Italia 2025-26.

Inter Milan 2-1 Torino Full-Time!

Inter Milan Vs Torino LIVE Score, Coppa Italia Quarter-Final: That's A Wrap!

That's a wrap from our end. We'll meet soon with another blog soon, until then bye bye.

Published At:
