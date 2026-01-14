Shahid Kapoor’s O’ Romeo Faces Legal Dispute As Hussain Ustara’s Daughter Seeks Damages

O' Romeo has landed in trouble as a legal notice has been issued.
Makers of Shahid Kapoor starrer have denied that the film is based on real individuals.
Release faces uncertainty amid legal action.
Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming film O Romeo has run into legal trouble after Sanober Shaikh, daughter of the late Hussain “Ustara” Shaikh, initiated action alleging unauthorised use of her father’s likeness and life story. The dispute has placed the film under scrutiny ahead of its planned theatrical release. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, it is scheduled for theatrical release on February 13, 2026.
Hussain Ustara's daughter issues legal notice
Through her lawyer, Advocate DV Saroj, Sanober Shaikh has sent legal notices to director Vishal Bhardwaj, screenwriter Rohan Narula, producer Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The notice claims the film is projected as being inspired by true events and draws substantially from Hussain Ustara's life without family consent.
According to India Today, she has demanded damages between Rs 1 crore and Rs 2 crore and has asked the makers to stop the film’s release and promotions until the dispute is resolved. The notice states that any fictionalised depiction of alleged criminal activity damages the dignity and reputation of the deceased and causes distress to the family.
Makers deny allegations, call film fictional
The filmmakers have firmly rejected the claims, stating that O Romeo is a work of fiction. Their response points to a disclaimer clarifying that any resemblance to real persons is coincidental. They have also argued that the name “Ustara” is a common term for weapons, not exclusive to Hussain Shaikh.
The makers further claim the protagonist was inspired by literary sources and does not share contextual similarities with the late figure, submitting a comparative breakdown to support their position.
About O’ Romeo
O’ Romeo also stars Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Nana Patekar, Farida Jalal, Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Disha Patani. It marks Shahid’s fourth collaboration with Bhardwaj.