National Symbols Are Being Turned Violent: T.M. Krishna On India, Democracy

The editor and I debated it also. It's not officially a symbol, if you look at it that way. It is, in a way, a symbol of the Constitution. You can't take go to court based on what the preamble said will give me. It is a symbolic of everything else we have written in the Constitution. And I think one of the main reasons that it stayed fresh in my head was CAA protests.

But it became a symbol beyond the Constitution. At some level who would have thought that you will have lawyers and in courts all over, in Shaheen Bagh and everywhere people read out the preamble? And there's also a personal reason. At that point of time I was part of the protests and I started singing the preamble in other languages.

So I sang in Malayalam, I sang in Tamil, I sang in Kannada. Three languages I've sung it. I've also sung it in Hindi. And that's when, in fact, they touched me even more. So maybe that connection with. So that symbol of what it did to me in some way was also a reason why I chose it. But I think it has become symbolic of our republic. And the book kind of recognises that. I think at some level.

India of Gandhi's imagination was an awakening of everyone where those in power could be made to understand the unethical nature of their presence through non violent means. Where does India of today stand on that scale? Will we ever reach there or are we too far away from that dream to be realised?

The India of today is an India of arrogance being legitimised. It's not just arrogance being displayed, it's arrogance being legitimised, violence being legitimised, abuse being legitimised, lies being legitimised, manipulation being legitimised. I'm using a lot of negative words here, I know, but that's how I feel that all this has become normalised today. And that's definitely not just the India.

It's not India that you and I want, right? India can't be a country where just the story of one set of people is constantly told in the manner that they want to manipulate. It can't be right.

So I think always what is a healthy society? Always wonder what's a healthy society? I always think that in society there should be tension, so say both of us are holding it tight. So both of us are like saying different things. But that tension is a fairly robust and fairly equal society. If one side does not have tension, there's no. Today we don't even have a string because every one of us are scared to speak. We are measuring our words, measuring our thoughts. Forget about words, measuring our thoughts. So we are very, very, very far.

And I think we are also to blame for the situation. The fact is we did not address hierarchical violence and hierarchical oppression in our society which has been systemic for generations in a more effective manner. Laws are not enough. Cultural transformation of society has to go beyond saying I have a Constitution that gives people rights.

So but what did we do for that? I think we did nothing. I know I'm being very harsh.

Systematically we have not done enough. To, to develop a culture of democratic living, culture of equity and equality and justice and fraternity. We've not developed that, which is why we are where we are today. Which is why we can't even think of self realisation that Gandhi wanted.