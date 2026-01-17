'This Is A Very Dangerous Comment': Shobhaa De On AR Rahman's Remark On Hindi Film Industry Becoming ‘Communal’

Veteran author and columnist Shobhaa De, addressing AR Rahman's recent remark on Bollywood, has called it "very dangerous".
De said she has been observing Bollywood for the last 50 years, and hasn't seen any communal tensions.
Singer Shaan also disagreed with Rahman's remark.
AR Rahman has always been pushing boundaries with his innovative music and compositions. In his illustrious career of over 30 years, the Mozart of Madras has delivered some of the standout background scores and songs that have received worldwide recognition. However, his recent comment on the Hindi film industry has stirred controversy. In a recent interview with BBC Asian Network, Rahman revealed that he has received less work over the past eight years, which, according to him, is because the industry is becoming “communal.”
Shobhaa De on AR Rahman's comment on film industry becoming ‘communal’
Speaking to ANI, Shobhaa De, the renowned novelist and columnist, criticised Rahman’s remark, calling it “dangerous.”
“This is a very dangerous comment. I don’t know why he has said it. I have been observing Bollywood for the last 50 years, and if I have seen any place free of communal tensions, it is Bollywood. If you have talent, you will get opportunities, and if you don’t have talent, then religion is not a factor in whether you get work or not. What he is saying, he is such a successful and mature man, he should not have said this. Maybe he has his reasons; you should ask him,” De said.
What Shaan said on Rahman's comment
Reacting to Rahman's comment, Shaan said, “When it comes to not getting work, I am standing right here in front of you. I have sung so much over the years, yet even I don’t get work at times. But I don’t take it personally, because it is a personal matter; everyone has their own thinking and their own preferences… If there were any such issue.”
He doesn't think there is any communal or minority angle in music.
What AR Rahman said
For the unversed, during the interview, when Rahman was asked if prejudice exists within the Hindi film industry, responding to it, the Oscar-winning music composer said, "Maybe I never get to know of this, maybe it was concealed, but I didn’t feel any of this."
Rahman also observed that in the past eight years, there has been a power shift and people who are not creative have the power now. "It might be a communal thing also… but it is not in my face. It comes to me as Chinese whispers that they booked you, but the music company went ahead and hired their five composers. I said, 'Oh, that's great, rest for me, I can chill out with my family'," he said, adding, "I don’t want to go in search of work. I want work to come to me; my sincerity to earn work. Whatever I deserve, I get."
AR Rahman's work front
On the professional front, Rahman's upcoming project includes Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, where he is co-composing with international music legend Hans Zimmer. He also has Lahore 1947 and Hansal Mehta’s Gandhi in his kitty.