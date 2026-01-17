'This Is A Very Dangerous Comment': Shobhaa De On AR Rahman's Remark On Hindi Film Industry Becoming ‘Communal’

Veteran author and columnist Shobhaa De, addressing AR Rahman's recent remark on Bollywood, has called it "very dangerous".

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Shobhaa De, AR Rahman
Shobhaa De on AR Rahman's remark on Bollywood Photo: Instagram/Shobhaa De, AR Rahman
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Veteran author and columnist Shobhaa De, addressing AR Rahman's recent remark on Bollywood, has called it "very dangerous".

  • De said she has been observing Bollywood for the last 50 years, and hasn't seen any communal tensions.

  • Singer Shaan also disagreed with Rahman's remark.

AR Rahman has always been pushing boundaries with his innovative music and compositions. In his illustrious career of over 30 years, the Mozart of Madras has delivered some of the standout background scores and songs that have received worldwide recognition. However, his recent comment on the Hindi film industry has stirred controversy. In a recent interview with BBC Asian Network, Rahman revealed that he has received less work over the past eight years, which, according to him, is because the industry is becoming “communal.”

Chhaava Poster - IMDb
AR Rahman Admits Chhaava Is Divisive, Calls ‘Subhanallah’ Usage In Film Cringe

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Shobhaa De on AR Rahman's comment on film industry becoming ‘communal’

Speaking to ANI, Shobhaa De, the renowned novelist and columnist, criticised Rahman’s remark, calling it “dangerous.”

“This is a very dangerous comment. I don’t know why he has said it. I have been observing Bollywood for the last 50 years, and if I have seen any place free of communal tensions, it is Bollywood. If you have talent, you will get opportunities, and if you don’t have talent, then religion is not a factor in whether you get work or not. What he is saying, he is such a successful and mature man, he should not have said this. Maybe he has his reasons; you should ask him,” De said.

Related Content
Related Content

What Shaan said on Rahman's comment

Reacting to Rahman's comment, Shaan said, “When it comes to not getting work, I am standing right here in front of you. I have sung so much over the years, yet even I don’t get work at times. But I don’t take it personally, because it is a personal matter; everyone has their own thinking and their own preferences… If there were any such issue.”

He doesn't think there is any communal or minority angle in music.

AR Rahman celebrates his birthday on stage with the Moon Walk team. - Instagram
AR Rahman Turns Moon Walk Audio Launch Into Birthday Carnival With Live Performances

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

What AR Rahman said

For the unversed, during the interview, when Rahman was asked if prejudice exists within the Hindi film industry, responding to it, the Oscar-winning music composer said, "Maybe I never get to know of this, maybe it was concealed, but I didn’t feel any of this."

Rahman also observed that in the past eight years, there has been a power shift and people who are not creative have the power now. "It might be a communal thing also… but it is not in my face. It comes to me as Chinese whispers that they booked you, but the music company went ahead and hired their five composers. I said, 'Oh, that's great, rest for me, I can chill out with my family'," he said, adding, "I don’t want to go in search of work. I want work to come to me; my sincerity to earn work. Whatever I deserve, I get."

AR Rahman's work front

On the professional front, Rahman's upcoming project includes Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, where he is co-composing with international music legend Hans Zimmer. He also has Lahore 1947 and Hansal Mehta’s Gandhi in his kitty.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026: IND To Bat First In Bulawayo - Check Playing XIs

  2. Pakistan Vs England, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026: PAK Batter Suffers 'Brain Fade' Moment In Harare - Watch Video

  3. Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi Included In India's Squad For New Zealand T20I Series As Injury Replacements

  4. Bangladesh T20 World Cup Deadlock: ICC Team Visiting Dhaka To Resolve Issue - Report

  5. Vijay Hazare Trophy: Vishvaraj Jadeja Sensational 165 Downs Punjab To Power Saurashtra Into Final

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026 Preview: Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek Eyeing Career Grand Slams

  2. Aryna Sabalenka At Australian Open 2026: World No. 1's Possible Path To Third Title

  3. Coco Gauff At Australian Open 2026: American Youngster's Possible Path To Maiden Title

  4. Iga Swiatek At Australian Open 2026: World No 2 Polish Star’s Possible Path To Maiden Title

  5. Roger Federer Revisits Australian Open Memories, Talks On Modern Tennis Era - Watch

Badminton News

  1. India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

  2. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Quarter-Final: Lakshya Sen Loss Ends Indian Challenge

  3. India Open Badminton 2026 Wrap: Lakshya Sen Enters Quarter-Finals As Indian Contingent Falters

  4. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Day 3: Sen Last Indian In Quarterfinals As Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy Exit

  5. India Open Badminton 2026: Bird Droppings Disrupt Prannoy-Loh Match Twice – Watch

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Maharashtra Municipal Polls: BJP-Led Mahayuti On The Way To Win In Mumbai; NCP To Lose Pune Bastion

  2. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

  3. BMC Election 2026 Results: Mahayuti Inches Closer To Victory, Shiv-Sena Alliance Trail At Second

  4. The Quiet Privatisation of India’s Public Sector: How the State Is Withdrawing Without Saying So

  5. Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026: Why Thackeray Symbolism Failed to Capture Imagination and Votes of Marathi Manoos

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

World News

  1. Germany To Partner With US, Plans To Deploy Military Personnel In Greenland,

  2. Trump Finally 'Gets' The Nobel He Was So Desperate For

  3. European NATO Allies Deploy Symbolic Forces To Greenland

  4. X, Grok Face Global Outage; Users in India Affected

  5. K-Drama Releases This Week: No Tail to Tell, Positively Yours, Can This Love Be Translated? And More

Latest Stories

  1. Slain Radical Leader’s Brother Appointed to Bangladesh Mission in UK

  2. Trump Effect? Is India Pulling Out of Iran's Chabahar Project?

  3. A Master Peacemaker With A Proxy Nobel Peace Prize: Trump And His Claims of Ending Wars

  4. Medal for Trump, Nobel for Machado: Nobel Panel Says Honour Stays With Laureate

  5. Spirit Release Date: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Film With Prabhas And Triptii Dimri To Arrive In March

  6. SAD Seeks Governor’s Intervention Over Majithia’s Jail Security

  7. Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos Box Office Collection Day 1: Vir Das' Spy Comedy Off To Slow Start Despite Positive Reviews

  8. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cold Wave Eases Slightly