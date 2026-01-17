'This Is A Very Dangerous Comment': Shobhaa De On AR Rahman's Remark On Hindi Film Industry Becoming ‘Communal’

Rahman also observed that in the past eight years, there has been a power shift and people who are not creative have the power now. "It might be a communal thing also… but it is not in my face. It comes to me as Chinese whispers that they booked you, but the music company went ahead and hired their five composers. I said, 'Oh, that's great, rest for me, I can chill out with my family'," he said, adding, "I don’t want to go in search of work. I want work to come to me; my sincerity to earn work. Whatever I deserve, I get."