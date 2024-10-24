Maharashtra Election 2024: MVA Parties To Contest 85 Seats Each, Talks On For Remaining 33

Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut addressed a press conference in the evening, saying consensus has been reached on a total of 270 out of 288 seats. "We will include Samajwadi Party, PWP, CPI(M), CPI, and AAP. Discussions are still on for the remaining seats. We have amicably arrived at a consensus on 270 seats. MVA stands united to defeat the Mahayuti government," Raut said.