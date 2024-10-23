Full List: Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidates Contesting Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has released its first list of 65 candidates for the Maharashtra assembly elections. Aaditya Thackeray, former minister and son of Uddhav Thackeray, will contest from his current Worli constituency in central Mumbai.
Polling for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will take place in a single phase on 20 November, with results announced on 23 November.
Meanwhile, the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance - comprising Congress, NCP (SP), and Shiv Sena (UBT) - has announced plans for each member party to contest 85 seats. The alliance is still finalising its seat-sharing pact.
Full List Of Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidates For Maharashtra Polls
Mawal Kudal: Vaibhav Naik
Sawantwadi: Rajan Teli
Thane: Rajan Vichare
Guhaghar: Bhaskar Jadhav
Dombivli: Dipesh Mhatre
Bandra East: Varun Sardesai
Vikroli: Sunil Raut
Worli: Aaditya Thackeray
Kopri-Panchpakhadi: Kedar Dighe
Mahim: Mahesh Sawant
Shahuwadi: Satyajit Patil
Chalisgaon: Unmesh Patil
(This list will be updated)