Elections

Full List: Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidates Contesting Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024

Polling for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will take place in a single phase on 20 November, with results announced on 23 November. Here is the full list of Shiv Sena (UBT) candidates contesting the polls.

Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses press
Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray | | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
info_icon

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has released its first list of 65 candidates for the Maharashtra assembly elections. Aaditya Thackeray, former minister and son of Uddhav Thackeray, will contest from his current Worli constituency in central Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance - comprising Congress, NCP (SP), and Shiv Sena (UBT) - has announced plans for each member party to contest 85 seats. The alliance is still finalising its seat-sharing pact.

Full List Of Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidates For Maharashtra Polls

  1. Mawal Kudal: Vaibhav Naik

  2. Sawantwadi: Rajan Teli

  3. Thane: Rajan Vichare

  4. Guhaghar: Bhaskar Jadhav

  5. Dombivli: Dipesh Mhatre

  6. Bandra East: Varun Sardesai

  7. Vikroli: Sunil Raut

  8. Worli: Aaditya Thackeray

  9. Kopri-Panchpakhadi: Kedar Dighe

  10. Mahim: Mahesh Sawant

  11. Shahuwadi: Satyajit Patil

  12. Chalisgaon: Unmesh Patil

(This list will be updated)

