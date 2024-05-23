The Other Pawar: Sunetra Pawar's Introduction To The Electoral Ring

The houses had no toilets, and the village was filled with swamp and stink. Kathewadi’s villagers vividly remember the days when Sunetra decided to undertake a clean-up drive and took a broom in her hands to clear the excrement. Moved with her drive and dedication to making Kathewadi clean the rest of the village joined her with brooms and began to build toilets at home. The central government in 2006 awarded Kathewadi with the Nirmal Gram status for eradicating open defecation.