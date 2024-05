National

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Supriya Sule in conversation with Outlook's Shweta Desai

Supriya Sule voices her disapproval to have the symbol of the party removed. She feels it was unjust to Sharad Pawar, the founder of the party who had been its stalwart for 25 years, to have the symbol of the NCP party removed. Politics is service, not a family feud. It’s about the nation, the state, the district, the people. This election is about serving the country, not personal relationships.