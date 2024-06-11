National

Ajit Recalls Uncle Sharad Pawar's Contribution In Steering NCP

Addressing a party function in Mumbai, Ajit Pawar reaffirmed the NCP's stance of not settling for any position lower than a Cabinet berth in the Narendra Modi 3.0 government.

Ajit Pawar used the party's foundation day platform to thank his estranged uncle Sharad Pawar for leading the party
info_icon

NCP leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday used the party's foundation day platform to thank his estranged uncle Sharad Pawar for leading the party since its inception in 1999, days after the NCP suffered a crushing defeat in the Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a party function in Mumbai, Ajit Pawar reaffirmed the NCP's stance of not settling for any position lower than a Cabinet berth in the Narendra Modi 3.0 government.

"We made it clear to the BJP that we will not accept any post lower than the Cabinet portfolio. They told us that they need to give Cabinet posts to many of its constituents," he said.

In an apparent bid to dispel perceptions of NCP's disappointment over Cabinet berth allocation, he added, "We are still a part of the NDA." He also claimed the NDA current strength at 284 will cross the 300 mark in the coming months.

In the recent general elections, the NCP under Ajit Pawar managed to secure only one of the four seats it contested, while the rival faction led by Sharad Pawar won eight out of ten constituencies it contested.

Notably, Ajit's wife, Sunetra Pawar, lost to her sister-in-law and sitting MP Supriya Sule in the Pawar stronghold of Baramati.

"I wish to thank Sharad Pawar for leading the party for the last 24 years, along with those who have remained with it since its inception," Ajit Pawar said.

He claimed the Opposition tried to create a negative narrative against the NCP and the government during the elections.

Ajit Pawar split the NCP, founded by Sharad Pawar, in July 2023 as he joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra.

"I can assure everyone that our ideology is based on the teachings of Shivaji Maharaj, Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Phule, and Babasaheb Ambedkar," the Deputy CM asserted.

He acknowledged that party leader Sunil Tatkare preserved the NCP's image by winning the Raigad Lok Sabha seat.

Reflecting on the NCP's electoral setback, Ajit Pawar stated that internal issues need to be addressed and certain aspects require fixing.

He cited examples of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar, who leverage their influence to secure benefits for their respective states.

Commenting on the Lok Sabha election results in rural Maharashtra, he noted that the onion issue brought tears to many eyes, referring to the temporary ban on onion exports by the Central government.

"Except for Jalgaon and Raver Lok Sabha seats, NDA lost all the rural constituencies facing onion growers' anger. We need to work on such issues as well," he added.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Cong Slams PM Over Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pick
  2. Breaking News LIVE, June 11 Updates: New NDA Ministers Assume Office; NEET Issue Reaches SC
  3. What Jaishankar Said On China, Pak After Assuming Charge As EAM For 2nd Straight Term
  4. Decoding Modi 3.0
  5. Hyderabad Youth Dies After Drowning At Hebbe Waterfalls In Karnataka
Entertainment News
  1. BTS' Jin To Discharge From Military Duty On June 12, Agency Requests Fans To Not Visit The Base Camp
  2. Noor Malabika Das' Family Reveals She Was Suffering From Depression
  3. Urvashi Dholakia Reveals She Wants A Break From Being Seen As Komolika: I Can’t Do The Same Monotonous Thing Again And Again
  4. Shatrughan Sinha Finally Breaks Silence On Daughter Sonakshi's Wedding Rumours With Zaheer Iqbal
  5. Sonakshi Sinha Reacts To Questions About Her Wedding, Says 'It's Nobody's Business'
Sports News
  1. Australia Vs Namibia Live Streaming, T20 World Cup: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs NAM Match
  2. SA Vs BAN, T20 WC: Markram & Co Beat Najmul Shanto’s Men In New York Classic - In Pics
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE: Pakistan Take On Canada In Do-Or-Die Match At ICC T20 World Cup 2024
  4. Nepal Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, T20 World Cup: When, Where To Watch NEP Vs SL Match
  5. Kamran Akmal Apologizes To Harbhajan And Sikh Community For Making 'Disrespectful' Comment
World News
  1. Ahead of Peace Summit In Switzerland, Germany Discusses Recovery For Ukraine
  2. Kim Yo Jong Warns Seoul Of 'New Counteraction', Sends More Trash Balloons | Latest On North-South Korea Tensions
  3. Climate Change-Fuelled Extreme Weather Events Cost At Least USD 41 Bn Globally Since COP28
  4. BRICS Expresses 'Grave Concern' Over 'Unprecedented' Escalation Of Violence In Gaza
  5. UN Security Council Passes US-Backed Resolution On Gaza Ceasefire | Here's How Each Country Voted
Latest Stories
  1. Apple Introduces 'Apple Intelligence': Your iPhone and Mac Just Got Smarter! Here's How
  2. Malawi Vice President Plane Missing: Search Operation Underway To Find Saulos Chilima, 9 Others
  3. Innings Defeat: Odisha Outcome Sealed Naveen Patnaik's Fate
  4. NDA Govt 3.0: What Are PM Modi's Ministries, Which Ministers Retained Portfolios | Top Takeaways
  5. SA Vs BAN, T20 World Cup: Bangladesh Camp Unhappy Over Dead-Ball Rule - Here's Why
  6. Vijay Sethupathi Has THIS To Say On Actors Working With Younger Actresses On Screen
  7. Breaking News LIVE, June 11 Updates: New NDA Ministers Assume Office; NEET Issue Reaches SC
  8. Weather Updates: Orange Alert In Mumbai For Rain, In Delhi For Heatwave; Bihar Govt Schools Closed