National

Budget 2024: INDIA Bloc Set To Protest In Parliament Today Over 'Discrimination' Against Oppn-Ruled States

On Tuesday, the decision to stage a protest against the Union Budget was taken at a meeting of floor leaders of INDIA bloc parties at the New Delhi residence of Congress supremo and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge. The leaders have also decided to skip the NITI Aayog meeting scheduled for July 27.

INDIA Bloc leaders
INDIA Bloc leaders | Photo: PTI
info_icon

A day after the presentation of Union Budget 2024, INDIA bloc member parties are set to stage a protest in Parliament and outside over "discrimination" against the opposition-ruled states in the Union Budget.

On Tuesday, the decision was taken at a meeting of floor leaders of INDIA bloc parties at the New Delhi residence of Congress supremo and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge. The leaders have also decided to skip the NITI Aayog meeting scheduled for July 27.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman | - Outlook Photos/ Tribhuvan Tiwari
Budget 2024: Mobile Phones To Get Cheaper, Plastic Goods Costlier | Full List

BY Outlook Web Desk

According to PTI, the meeting at Kharge's residence was attended by Leader of the Opposition at Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretaries K C Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh, Congress' deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Pramod Tiwari, Congress' deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, NCP (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, TMC leaders Derek O'Brien and Kalyan Banerjee, DMK's T R Baalu, JMM's Mahua Maji, AAP's Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh, and CPI(M)'s John Brittas, among others.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a post-Budget press conference - PTI
Budget 2024: Allocation On Education Still Below 3% Of GDP; Government Emphasises School Education

BY Abhik Bhattacharya

Commenting on the Budget, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said, "The concept of a budget has already been destroyed by this year's Union Budget. They have completely discriminated against most of the states. So general sentiment of the INDIA bloc meeting was we have to protest against this."

Later, in a post on X, Venugopal said, "The Union Budget presented today was extremely discriminatory and dangerous, which completely goes against the principles of federalism and fairness that the Union Government must follow."

"This government’s attitude is completely antithetical to Constitutional principles. We will not participate in an event that is solely designed to hide the true, discriminatory colours of this regime," he said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting Union Budget | - PTI
'Kursi Bachao Budget': Opposition Slams Union Budget; BJP, Allies Hail FM Sitharaman

BY Trisha Majumder

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari alleged that the budget had "blacked out" states where there are non-BJP governments.

"We will hold a protest tomorrow in the Parliament regarding this. We will raise our voice inside Parliament and outside also...This is not the budget of the BJP, it is the budget of the whole country, but they have presented it as if it is BJP's budget...This budget is againt the federal structure of the country," he alleged.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test: Ollie Pope Backs England To Make 600 In A Day Ahead Of Final Series Showdown
  2. Timing Not Right For England Coaching Role, Says Former Captain Eoin Morgan
  3. Champions Trophy 2025: PCB Leaves It On ICC To Convince India To Travel To Pakistan
  4. England Vs West Indies, 3rd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs WI Match
  5. Washington Freedom Vs San Francisco Unicorns Qualifier Live Streaming, MLC 2024: When And Where To Watch On TV And Online
Football News
  1. UEFA Euro 2024: Alvaro Morata, Rodri Charged For Gibraltar Chant During Spain's Trophy Celebration
  2. La Liga: New Boss Hansi Flick Wants More Direct Approach From FC Barcelona
  3. English Premier League: Mohammed Salah Among Arne Slot's Liverpool Squad Ahead Of US Tour
  4. Newcastle United: Joelinton Calls On Eddie Howe, Bruno Guimaraes To Stay At NUFC Amid England, Manchester City Links
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Emma Hayes Out To Make History With USWNT
Tennis News
  1. Andy Murray Confirms Retirement After Paris Olympics
  2. Sumit Nagal Bounces Back To Beat Lucas Klein, Enters Pre-Quarterfinals Of Kitzbuhel Open in Austria
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Alexander Zverev Confident Of Retaining Gold Despite Injury Concerns
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Marketa Vondrousova Pulls Out As Hubert Hurkacz Fails To Recover In Time
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Rafael Nadal Aiming To Improve To Match Carlos Alcaraz's 'Great Level'
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  2. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  3. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE Updates: Mumbaikars Advised To Stay In Amid Heavy Rains; Heavy Rains Lash Delhi
  2. Budget 2024: INDIA Bloc Set To Protest In Parliament Today Over 'Discrimination' Against Oppn-Ruled States
  3. Karnataka, Tamil Nadu To Boycott NITI Aayog Meet On July 27 To Condemn Union Budget 2024
  4. Allahabad HC Seeks Centre's Reply On Plea Against Declaring June 25 As 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas'
  5. CUET Result 2024: CUET UG Result, Final Answer Key Expected Soon | Marking Scheme & Other Details
Entertainment News
  1. 10 Best Superhero Movies Of All Time!
  2. Salman Khan House Firing Case Update: Court Says ‘Sufficient Material On Record’ Against 6 Accused
  3. Entertainment News 23 July Highlights: Salman Khan's 'Kick 2' To Reportedly Go On Floors Next Year
  4. Janhvi Kapoor Reveals If She Has Ever Been In A Situationship: It Feels Like A Retarded Concept To Me
  5. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 4: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Starrer Sees Huge Drop On Monday
US News
  1. Jimmy Carter Is ALIVE! Carter Family, Doctors Reject Fake Reports Of Death That Go Viral On X
  2. Sam Altman Gave $1,000 A Month For Three Years. Here’s What The Study Found
  3. 10 Best Superhero Movies Of All Time!
  4. Visiting Disneyland Paris? Here’s Everything You Should Know Before You Go
  5. 'With A Heavy Heart': US Secret Service Chief Kimberly Cheatle Resigns Amid Backlash Over Trump Assassination Bid
World News
  1. UN Warns Yemen Of 'Devastating Region-Wide Escalation' Amid Situations In Red Sea, Israel
  2. Russia Passes Bill To Broaden 'Undesirable' Organisation Criteria
  3. Cocaine Sharks Found In Brazil, Scientists Brace For Erratic Behaviour
  4. Jimmy Carter Is ALIVE! Carter Family, Doctors Reject Fake Reports Of Death That Go Viral On X
  5. Young Pilot, Living Her Dream', Dies In 'Fluke' Accident In New York | Details
Latest Stories
  1. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Hosts Reveal T20I Squad With Charith Asalanka Named New Skipper
  2. NEET-UG SC Hearing: IIT-Delhi Panel Finds One Correct Answer To Physics Question In Doubt
  3. Budget 2024: Sitharaman Announces Big Plans For Andhra Pradesh, Bihar
  4. 'Suriya 44' New Promo: Suriya Nails His Gangster Avatar In Karthik Subbaraj's Film
  5. Entertainment News 23 July Highlights: Salman Khan's 'Kick 2' To Reportedly Go On Floors Next Year
  6. From Utopia To Dystopia: The Wild Wild Story Of Osho’s Commune
  7. Union Budget 2024 LIVE Updates: First Modi 3.0 Budget Brings Big Relief To Start-Ups, Some Relief To Taxpayers
  8. Parliament News: Union Budget 2024 Presented, Heat From Oppn & More | Highlights