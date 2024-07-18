National

NCP Crisis: Will Ajit Pawar Return To Uncle? What Sharad Pawar Said Amid Exodus In Nephew's Camp

In an exodus, over 20 former corporators of Ajit Pawar camp have reportedly joined the Sharad Pawar faction of NCP after the resignation of party's Pimpri-Chinchwad unit chief Ajit Gavhane along with two former corporators from the township near Pune on Wednesday.

NCP Ajit Pawar Pune Pimpri Chinchwad
Speculation about unrest in the Ajit Pawar camp started doing rounds after the NCP led by him lost three of the four seats it contested in recent Lok Sabha elections. Photo: File image
info_icon

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Ajit Pawar on Thursday met party leaders from Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad after over 20 former corporators, mayors and unit heads joined the party faction led by his uncle Sharad Pawar in Pune.

The exodus of Ajit Pawar camp leaders was prompted by the resignation of party's Pimpri-Chinchwad unit chief Ajit Gavhane along with two former corporators from the township near Pune on Wednesday.

Gavhane and the others submitted resignation letters to party president Sunil Tatkare. “We will seek the blessing of Sharad Pawar,” Gavhane said on Wednesday.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra: 4 Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Leaders Quit Party Amid Buzz Of Return To Sharad Pawar Fold

Speculation about unrest in the Ajit Pawar camp started doing rounds after the NCP led by him lost three of the four seats it contested in recent Lok Sabha elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies - Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP - suffered a major loss in Maharashtra in the recent general elections. Known as the Mahayuti aliance, the BJP-led camp won just 17 of the 28 seats it contested. Of this, BJP won nine seats, Shinde's Shiv Sena won seven and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP got just one.

ALSO READ | Fadnavis Takes 'Full Responsibility' For BJP's Loss In Maharashtra; Requests To Be 'Relieved' Of Govt Duties

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance - comprising Congress, Sharad Pawar-led NCP and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena - exceeded expectations and won 30 of the 48 seats it fought on.

Sharad Pawar On Ajit Pawar's Potential Return Query

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said a decision on the potential entry of any leader in his party will be a collective one, refusing to confirm whether Ajit Pawar will be accommodated if he chooses to come back.

Sharad Pawar spoke on multiple issues during his interaction with reporters in Pune when he was asked whether his estranged nephew and current Deputy Chief Minister in the Mahayuti government will be welcomed back into the party, according to a news agency PTI report.

Responding to a query, the Pawar senior said everyone has a place in the "house". When reporters specifically asked if Ajit Pawar has a place in the NCP (SP), Sharad Pawar said, "Such decisions cannot be taken at the personal level. My colleagues who stood by me during the crisis will be asked first".

The Pawar family split into two political parties after a rebellion by Ajit Pawar against his uncle and NCP founder Sharad Pawar in 2023. After Ajit Pawar joined the Mahayuti government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and was given the post of his deputy, a position he shared with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, Sharad Pawar remained in the Opposition camp and also lost the clock symbol of the party.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. UAE At Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  2. Malaysia At Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  3. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: Trent Bridge To Rename Pavilion End In Honour Of Stuart Broad
  4. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Gautam Gambhir Tipped To Revive Out-Of-Favour Speedster's International Career
  5. Women's Asia Cup Over The Years: History, Expansion And India's Undisputed Dominance
Football News
  1. Lionel Messi Asked To Apologize: Argentina Players' Racist Chant Controvery - Explained
  2. English Premier League: Grateful Archie Gray Happy To Play In Any Position For Tottenham After 'Good' Debut
  3. Manchester United New Boy Zirkzee Says Having Van Nistelrooy As Coach Is 'Special'
  4. Darren Anderton Says England Would Have Won Euro 2024 Under Pep Guardiola
  5. Who Will Be New England Coach? Eddie Howe Being Favourite No Shock To Ex-Winger Darren Anderton
Tennis News
  1. Hamburg Open: Alexander Zverev Breezes Past Jesper De Jong Into Second Round
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Will Rafael Nadal Join Andy Murray In Bidding Adieu?
  3. Swedish Open: Ruud Stunned As Monteiro Advances To Quarter-Finals
  4. Nordea Open 2024: Sumit Nagal-Karol Drzewiecki Pair Bows Out After First Round
  5. Rafael Nadal: Former World No 1 Named In US Open 2024 Entry List
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. BJP Dubs Suvendu Adhikari's 'Stop Sabka Saath' Comment As 'Personal Remark'
  2. NEET SC Hearing LIVE: Re-Examination Needs To Be On Concrete Footing, Says CJI
  3. Bangladesh Protests: India Issues Advisory For Citizens, Students Amid Unrest
  4. Who Was Aanvi Kamdar, CA-Turned-Influencer Who Died After Falling Into Gorge In Raigad
  5. NCP Crisis: Will Ajit Pawar Return To Uncle? What Sharad Pawar Said Amid Exodus In Nephew's Camp
Entertainment News
  1. Jasmin Bhasin Gets Teary-Eyed Remembering Her 'Dil Se Dil Tak' Co-Star Sidharth Shukla: I Survived The Show Because Of Him
  2. Latest Entertainment News LIVE Updates, July 18: Emmy Awards 2024 Nominations List, Maharaj Director Siddharth P Malhotra Exclusive Interview
  3. Ryan Reynolds Reveals He Let Go Of His 'Deadpool' Salary To Get The Writers Back On Set
  4. Nick Jonas Wishes His 'Love' Priyanka Chopra On Birthday With Mushy Unseen Pics; Calls Himself 'Lucky'
  5. Natalie Portman Reveals How Meeting Rihanna Helped Her Through Divorce: It Was A Formative Moment In My Life
US News
  1. 'Will Make A Great VP': Usha Chilukuri All Praise For Husband JD Vance As He Accepts Nomination
  2. US President Joe Biden Tests Positive For Covid-19 Amid Rising Concerns Over His Age
  3. 'I Don't Like Him': Florida Man Arrested For Making Death Threats Against Joe Biden
  4. Surprising Things JD Vance Said About Trump Before Joining Him
  5. Democrats Aim To Nominate President In First Week Of August, As Some Push Biden To Quit The Race
World News
  1. Bangladesh Students Protest Against 'War Heroes' Quota in Govt Jobs | All You Need To Know
  2. Gaza War 'Most Documented Genocide'; China Calls For Ceasefire At UNSC | Latest On Israel-Hamas War
  3. China Mall Fire: Fire Breaks Out In Shopping Mall In Sichuan Province, 16 Dead
  4. 'Will Make A Great VP': Usha Chilukuri All Praise For Husband JD Vance As He Accepts Nomination
  5. US Cop Who Laughed After Indian Student's Death Fired
Latest Stories
  1. Andhra Horror: YSRCP Youth Wing Member Hacked To Death With Machete, Chopped Hands Lie On Road
  2. Nick Jonas Wishes His 'Love' Priyanka Chopra On Birthday With Mushy Unseen Pics; Calls Himself 'Lucky'
  3. NEET SC Hearing LIVE: Re-Examination Needs To Be On Concrete Footing, Says CJI
  4. Latest Entertainment News LIVE Updates, July 18: Emmy Awards 2024 Nominations List, Maharaj Director Siddharth P Malhotra Exclusive Interview
  5. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Gautam Gambhir Tipped To Revive Out-Of-Favour Speedster's International Career
  6. Naxal Attack: 2 Soldiers Killed In IED Blast In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur
  7. Live Sports News Today: India Team Announcement Updates; Build Up To Women's Asia Cup T20; Rafael Nadal In Action
  8. Doda, J&K: 2 Jawans Injured In Fresh Gunfight With Militants Days After 4 Soldiers Died In Op