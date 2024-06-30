National

'Our Alliance Is Our Collective Face': Sharad Pawar Dismisses Shiv Sena(UBT)'s Demand For CM Face For Maha Assembly Polls

This statement is being interpreted as a setback to Shiv Sena (UBT)’s efforts to project Uddhav Thackeray as the face of the coalition.

Getty Images
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar | Photo: Getty Images
info_icon

NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar emphasized that the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition represents collective identity as he dismissed Shiv Sena (UBT)’s suggestion on Saturday to nominate a chief ministerial face for the coalition.

Pawar said that their coalition cannot be symbolized by a single individual.

This statement is being interpreted as a setback to Shiv Sena (UBT)’s efforts to project Uddhav Thackeray as the face of the coalition.

Rohit Pawar addresses Mill workers - Photo: PTI
NCP(SP)'s Rohit Pawar Claims Cracks In Mahayuti Alliance, Expects Exodus Of Nearly 20 MLAs From Ajit Pawar Faction

BY Outlook Web Desk

Pawar recently stated, “Our alliance is our collective face. We don’t believe in one person’s face. Collective leadership is our formula.”

His comment came as a response to Shiv Sena (UBT)’s demand for a chief minister face for MVA to be declare ahead of the state assembly elections.

Pawar was asked if he thinks Uddhav Thackeray would be a face for MVA coalition to which he said, “I told you, collective leadership will be our face.”

As per reports this may lead to difference of opinion between the MVA coalition.

But Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has promoted the idea of MVA having a face for CM role and he argued Pawar's stance.

When asked about this issue, Raut said, “What Sharad Pawar is saying is right. The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi will achieve a majority (in the state assembly elections). But if Rahul Gandhi was declared the prime ministerial candidate in the Lok Sabha elections, then it could have helped the INDIA alliance in gaining 25 to 30 additional seats nationwide. It is our opinion. No government or institution should be without a face. People must know who they are voting for. People voted for Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and Narendra Modi.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray | - PTI
'I Challenge PM Modi Openly To...': Uddhav Thackeray's Fresh Dig Ahead Of Maha Assembly Elections

BY Outlook Web Desk

Raut also mentioned that the parties in MVA do not have any disagreement regarding who the CM would be.

When asked if he remains steadfast in appointing a leader for the chief ministerial role in MVA, Raut responded, “This is our opinion. However, MVA comprises three parties. Everyone has seen the results of the Lok Sabha elections when all three parties contested together. Hence, we are going to contest the polls unitedly in any case.”

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Kenya Vs Nigeria, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch KEN Vs NIG Match On TV And Online
  2. ENG Vs WI 1st Test, Day 2 Report: Smith Stars On England Debut As Stokes Reaches Wicket Milestone - Data Debrief
  3. Nigeria's Tour Of Kenya 2024, Live Streaming: Squads, Schedule And More - All You Need To Know
  4. ENG-W Vs NZ-W, 3rd T20I Live Scores: New Zealand Women Set 142-Run Target For England In Do-Or-Die
  5. MI New York Vs Texas Super Kings, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MINY Vs TSK Match
Football News
  1. Indian Super League: Mumbai City FC Sign Greek Striker Nikolaos Karelis
  2. English Premier League: Manchester United Confirm Van Nistelrooy Appointment As Ten Hag Assistant
  3. URU Vs COL, Copa America 2024: Suarez Slams 'Ugly' Colombia Celebrations As Violence Mars Uruguay Defeat
  4. Canada Vs Uruguay Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Third-Place Match Live On TV And Online In India
  5. Argentina Vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Final: A Look At All The Players And Their Clubs Before Title Showdown
Tennis News
  1. Krejcikova Vs Rybakina, Wimbledon 2024: Czech Stuns World No.4 To Reach Final Against Paolini - Data Debrief
  2. Paolini Vs Vekic, Wimbledon 2024: Italian Beats Croatian In Record-Breaking Semi-final - Data Debrief
  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-Final Match
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Daniil Medvedev, SF 1 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Ash Barty's Exhibition Doubles Match Rasies Questions - Is She Coming Back?
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Viral Video, SpiceJet Staff Arrested For Slapping CISF Officer; Airline Accuses Man of Sexual Harassment
  2. Gujarat: Stampede-Like Situation As Hundreds Turn Up For 10 Job Vacancies | Watch
  3. Uttarakhand's Ecosystem at Risk - Floods and Forest Fires
  4. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  5. Kejriwal In Custody: SC Judgement On ED Arrest In Excise Policy Case On July 12
Entertainment News
  1. Tanuj Virwani And Wife Tanya Jacob Expecting Their First Child: Baby Has Entered The Chat
  2. Priyanka Chopra Greets Paps With Namaste As She Arrives In Mumbai With Nick Jonas Ahead Of Anant-Radhika's Wedding
  3. 'Sarfira' Vs 'Indian 2' Box Office Prediction: Which Film Will Get The Biggest Opening?
  4. 'The Boys Season 4' Episode 7: Here's When And Where To Watch The New Episode Of The Superhero Series
  5. Throwback Thursday: Here's Why Ali Fazal Slipped Into Depression After Playing Joy Lobo In '3 Idiots'
US News
  1. World Malala Day: History And Significance
  2. Remnants Of Hurricane Beryl Cause Flash Flooding In Central Vermont Leading To Evacuations, One Dead
  3. Joe Biden Is Limping To Maintain His Political Position. Can He Handle The Presidency At 81?
  4. What Will Be The New Costco Membership Fee For Customers In US And Canada?
  5. TikTok Video Unveils Funyuns Empty Bag Scam, Sparks Outrage On Internet
World News
  1. World Malala Day: History And Significance
  2. Remnants Of Hurricane Beryl Cause Flash Flooding In Central Vermont Leading To Evacuations, One Dead
  3. Bushey Murder Suspect Kyle Clifford 'In Serious Condition', Says Police; UK Mulls Stricter Crossbow Laws
  4. Slovakia Landslide: 16 Tourists Trapped On High Tatras Mountains After Heavy Rains
  5. Peshawar Airport: Flight With 276 Passengers Catches Fire, All Evacuated |Details
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Sports News Highlights: Jasmine Paolini Reaches Wimbledon 2024 Women's Singles Final; Copa To See ARG Vs COL Final
  2. NEET Supreme Court Hearing: SC Posts NEET-UG Matter To July 18
  3. NATO Summit 2024: UK PM Starmer Offers Support To Ukraine; Members Say China 'Decisive Enabler' Of Russia's War
  4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Kim Kardashian To Jay Shetty, Check Out The Full Guest List
  5. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  6. Did You Know? Michael Jackson Almost Sung For Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran', AR Rahman Shares Details
  7. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah, Family Driver Confess To Their Roles In Crime, Say Police
  8. 'Quite Normal': NTA, Centre Tell SC Why So Many Toppers In NEET-UG 2024; Next Hearing July 18