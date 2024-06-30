'Our Alliance Is Our Collective Face': Sharad Pawar Dismisses Shiv Sena(UBT)'s Demand For CM Face For Maha Assembly Polls

When asked about this issue, Raut said, “What Sharad Pawar is saying is right. The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi will achieve a majority (in the state assembly elections). But if Rahul Gandhi was declared the prime ministerial candidate in the Lok Sabha elections, then it could have helped the INDIA alliance in gaining 25 to 30 additional seats nationwide. It is our opinion. No government or institution should be without a face. People must know who they are voting for. People voted for Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and Narendra Modi.”