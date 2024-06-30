'Our Alliance Is Our Collective Face': Sharad Pawar Dismisses Shiv Sena(UBT)'s Demand For CM Face For Maha Assembly Polls

NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar emphasized that the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition represents collective identity as he dismissed Shiv Sena (UBT)’s suggestion on Saturday to nominate a chief ministerial face for the coalition.
Pawar said that their coalition cannot be symbolized by a single individual.
This statement is being interpreted as a setback to Shiv Sena (UBT)’s efforts to project Uddhav Thackeray as the face of the coalition.
Pawar recently stated, “Our alliance is our collective face. We don’t believe in one person’s face. Collective leadership is our formula.”
His comment came as a response to Shiv Sena (UBT)’s demand for a chief minister face for MVA to be declare ahead of the state assembly elections.
Pawar was asked if he thinks Uddhav Thackeray would be a face for MVA coalition to which he said, “I told you, collective leadership will be our face.”
As per reports this may lead to difference of opinion between the MVA coalition.
But Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has promoted the idea of MVA having a face for CM role and he argued Pawar's stance.
When asked about this issue, Raut said, “What Sharad Pawar is saying is right. The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi will achieve a majority (in the state assembly elections). But if Rahul Gandhi was declared the prime ministerial candidate in the Lok Sabha elections, then it could have helped the INDIA alliance in gaining 25 to 30 additional seats nationwide. It is our opinion. No government or institution should be without a face. People must know who they are voting for. People voted for Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and Narendra Modi.”
Raut also mentioned that the parties in MVA do not have any disagreement regarding who the CM would be.
When asked if he remains steadfast in appointing a leader for the chief ministerial role in MVA, Raut responded, “This is our opinion. However, MVA comprises three parties. Everyone has seen the results of the Lok Sabha elections when all three parties contested together. Hence, we are going to contest the polls unitedly in any case.”