National

'Drunk' Son Of Sharad Pawar's NCP Leader Crashes Speeding Car Into Temp Trunk | VIDEO

Saurabh is the son of a former Corporate and a leader of Sharad Pawar's National Congress Party, Bandu Gaikwad.

Screengrab from the CCTV video of the incident in Pune
Screengrab from the CCTV video | Photo: X/@Ashutos59663780
info_icon

A speeding SUV crashed head-on into a tempo truck full of chickens on Pune's Manjari Mudhwa Road on Wednesday night. The driver of the car, Saurabh Gaikwad, was reportedly drunk at the time of the incident.

Saurabh is the son of a former Corporate and a leader of Sharad Pawar's National Congress Party, Bandu Gaikwad.

The entire incident was caught on the CCTV in the area. The footage shows a black car racing down the narrow street in high speed and moving towards the tempo truck before slamming right into it.

With the force of the hit, the car skids and turns around before stopping while the tempo truck also backs up in reverse after the hit.

As per the CCTV footage, following the crash, the two vehicles were seen being stationary at the spot for quite a while.

According to NDTV, the driver and cleaner of the tempo truck were injured in the crash and rushed to a nearby hospital by the locals. Meanwhile, a case has been registered against Saurabh Gaikwad in this regard.

Mihir Shah, prime accused in the BMW hit-and-run case | - X
Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah, Family Driver Confess To Their Roles In Crime, Say Police

BY Outlook Web Desk

The incident comes days after the son of a Shiv Sena (Shinde) leader, Mihir Shah, fatally knocked down a woman with his BMW car in Mumbai's Worli area.

Shah was recently sent to a 14-day judicial custody in connection with the case. Earlier, Mihir Shah and his family driver -- Rishiraj Bidawat -- had confessed to their roles in the crime. Bidawat had also been sent to a 14-day judicial custody.

ALSO READ: Pune Porsche Crash Case: Drunk Driving Charge, Ban On Driving Till 25 For Teen Who Spent Rs 48k At Pub

Before this, the Pune Porsche crash had also hit the headlines in the nation in May, with a 17-year-old drunk boy rammed his Porsche Taycan into two motorbike-borne techies, resulting in their death.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Gautam Gambhir Tipped To Revive Out-Of-Favour Speedster's International Career
  2. Women's Asia Cup Over The Years: History, Expansion And India's Undisputed Dominance
  3. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: Ben Stokes Excited By Upcoming England Bowlers
  4. Jay Shah To Take Over As ICC Chairman? Annual Meet Begins On June 19 In Colombo
  5. England Vs West Indies, 2nd Test Match Prediction: Who Will Win, H2H Records, Stats Preview
Football News
  1. Manchester United New Boy Zirkzee Says Having Van Nistelrooy As Coach Is 'Special'
  2. Darren Anderton Says England Would Have Won Euro 2024 Under Pep Guardiola
  3. Who Will Be New England Coach? Eddie Howe Being Favourite No Shock To Ex-Winger Darren Anderton
  4. Luka Modric Signs One-year Contract Extension With Real Madrid
  5. Harry Kane Hails Gareth Southgate As 'One Of England's Greatest Ever Managers'
Tennis News
  1. Hamburg Open: Alexander Zverev Breezes Past Jesper De Jong Into Second Round
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Will Rafael Nadal Join Andy Murray In Bidding Adieu?
  3. Casper Ruud Stunned As Thiago Monteiro Advances To Swedish Open Quarter-Finals
  4. Nordea Open 2024: Sumit Nagal-Karol Drzewiecki Pair Bows Out After First Round
  5. Rafael Nadal: Former World No 1 Named In US Open 2024 Entry List
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News LIVE: Row Over Karnataka Private Jobs Quota; 2 Soldiers Injured In Doda Encounter
  2. Farmers' Movement Reignites: Tractor March Planned For Independence Day
  3. Maharashtra's Amravati Hardest Hit By Agrarian Crisis: 557 Farmer Suicides Recorded In Six Months
  4. Maharashtra: 26-Year-Old Travel Influencer Dies After Falling Off Waterfall Near Raigad
  5. NEET-UG 2024 Row: SC Bench To Hear Case Today
Entertainment News
  1. Siddharth P Malhotra Reveals He Wanted To Cast An Established Star For 'Maharaj'; Here's Why He Chose Junaid Khan
  2. Emraan Hashmi Candidly Confesses To Feeling Envious Of Other Actors: Envy Engulfs Me All The Time
  3. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Sai Ketan Rao Hurls Chair At Lovekesh Kataria Amidst Heated Argument
  4. Kubbra Sait Roped In For Ajay Devgn-Sanjay Dutt Starrer 'Son Of Sardaar 2'? Here's What We Know
  5. Entertainment News 17 July Highlights: BTS Moments As Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Turns 9, Drake's Home Hit By Floods
US News
  1. US President Joe Biden Tests Positive For Covid-19 Amid Rising Concerns Over His Age
  2. 'I Don't Like Him': Florida Man Arrested For Making Death Threats Against Joe Biden
  3. Surprising Things JD Vance Said About Trump Before Joining Him
  4. Democrats Aim To Nominate President In First Week Of August, As Some Push Biden To Quit The Race
  5. 'Brandon Cooper' Missing? Evansville Police Alert Public About Online Scam Involving Fake Reports Of Autistic Child
World News
  1. US President Joe Biden Tests Positive For Covid-19 Amid Rising Concerns Over His Age
  2. 'I Don't Like Him': Florida Man Arrested For Making Death Threats Against Joe Biden
  3. Oman Oil Tanker Capsize: INS Teg Rescues 8 Indians, 1 Sri Lankan; Search Operation For The Rest Underway
  4. Surprising Things JD Vance Said About Trump Before Joining Him
  5. Democrats Aim To Nominate President In First Week Of August, As Some Push Biden To Quit The Race
Latest Stories
  1. 'Foreign Intel Agencies' Involved? What US Said On Journalist's Query Over Trump Assassination Attempt
  2. JD Vance's 'Islamist Country' Remark Sparks Outrage In UK, Deputy PM Dismisses 'Fruity' Remark
  3. Vicky Kaushal Reveals His Father Sham Kaushal Contemplated Suicide Due To Joblessness
  4. Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer 'Pushpa 2' To Be Pushed Further Due To Production Delays? Here's What We Know
  5. July’s Full Moon: Everything You Need To Know About Seeing The Buck Moon
  6. Entertainment News 17 July Highlights: BTS Moments As Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Turns 9, Drake's Home Hit By Floods
  7. India News Updates: Karnataka Govt Faces Backlash Over Job Quota; Muharram Processions Taken Out Across States
  8. Sports News Highlights: Nadal-Ruud Into Swedish Open SFs; PT Usha 'Shocked' At IOA Criticism