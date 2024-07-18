'Drunk' Son Of Sharad Pawar's NCP Leader Crashes Speeding Car Into Temp Trunk | VIDEO

A speeding SUV crashed head-on into a tempo truck full of chickens on Pune's Manjari Mudhwa Road on Wednesday night. The driver of the car, Saurabh Gaikwad, was reportedly drunk at the time of the incident.
Saurabh is the son of a former Corporate and a leader of Sharad Pawar's National Congress Party, Bandu Gaikwad.
The entire incident was caught on the CCTV in the area. The footage shows a black car racing down the narrow street in high speed and moving towards the tempo truck before slamming right into it.
With the force of the hit, the car skids and turns around before stopping while the tempo truck also backs up in reverse after the hit.
As per the CCTV footage, following the crash, the two vehicles were seen being stationary at the spot for quite a while.
According to NDTV, the driver and cleaner of the tempo truck were injured in the crash and rushed to a nearby hospital by the locals. Meanwhile, a case has been registered against Saurabh Gaikwad in this regard.
The incident comes days after the son of a Shiv Sena (Shinde) leader, Mihir Shah, fatally knocked down a woman with his BMW car in Mumbai's Worli area.
Shah was recently sent to a 14-day judicial custody in connection with the case. Earlier, Mihir Shah and his family driver -- Rishiraj Bidawat -- had confessed to their roles in the crime. Bidawat had also been sent to a 14-day judicial custody.
Before this, the Pune Porsche crash had also hit the headlines in the nation in May, with a 17-year-old drunk boy rammed his Porsche Taycan into two motorbike-borne techies, resulting in their death.