National

Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah Admits He Was Driving During Crash, Say Police

Mihir, who hit a couple on scooter with his BMW in Worli on Sunday, was arrested by the cops on Tuesday from Virar.

X
Mihir Shah, prime accused in the BMW hit-and-run case | Photo: X
info_icon

The prime accused in the Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case, Mihir Shah, admitted to the police that he was driving the car at the time of the crash which left a woman dead and her husband injured.

The 24-year-old son of Shiv Sena (Shinde) leader Rajesh Shah hit a couple on scooter with his BMW in Mumbai's Worli area on Sunday, killing the wife.

Officials said that Mihir was very much aware that the woman was stuck underneath one of his luxury car's tyres, but still drove recklessly and did not stop despite passersby shouting and asking him to halt.

Police arrested Mihir Shah on Tuesday from Virar. The accused, who was sent to police custody till July 16, claimed that he has a driving license but that the document was yet to be recovered.

Notably, Mihir's father Rajesh is also an accused in the case and currently on bail. Shinde's Sena on Wednesday sacked Rajesh from the post of the party's deputy leader.

During interrogation, Mihir, whose family chauffeur was sitting beside him, admitted that he was behind the wheel at the time of crash, but did not tell the police from which point he started driving and till when.

As per officials, the accused is not cooperating in the investigation. Mihir has been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, among other charges.

So far, the statements of 14 persons including Mihir's mother, sisters and friends have been recorded, they added.

Additionally, the police are likely to visit the crash spot and re-create the entire crime scene as part of their investigation.

Before his arrest, Mihir along with his mother, two sisters and two friends had been staying at a resort to evade the police. However, when he and his friend went to Virar, the latter turned on his mobile phone for just 15 minutes, leading the cops to track them and nab Mihir.

The police will bring the family chauffeur, Rajrishi Bidawat, and Mihir Shah face-to-face to get more information about the crash and to know the entire sequence of events, officials noted.

Bidawat, who was with Mihir in the car during the crash, is also an accused in the case.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Gautam Gambhir's Support Staff Might Have This Big Surprise Addition From Netherlands: Report
  2. IND Vs ZIM, 3rd T20I: 'Wheels Coming Off' - Raza Bemoans Poor Fielding As India Take Series Lead
  3. IND Vs ZIM, 3rd T20I: Gill Hails Fighting Spirit As India Snatch 2-1 Lead In Harare
  4. IND Vs ZIM, 3rd T20I: Motivated Sundar Eyes India's Spin All-Rounder Slot After Jadeja's Retirement
  5. ENG Vs WI 1st Test, Day 1 Report: Atkinson Takes Centre Stage In Anderson's Final Test - Data Debrief
Football News
  1. URU 0-1 COL, Copa America: 10-Men Colombia Beat Uruguay To Book Final Against Argentina - In Pics
  2. URU Vs COL, Copa America 2024: Darwin Nunez & Co Engage With Fans Amid Fight - Watch Video
  3. NED 1-2 ENG, Euro 2024: Ollie Watkins' Stoppage Time Winner Sets Up England-Spain Final - In Pics
  4. ENG Vs NED, Euro 2024 Semi-Final: Controversial 'Penalty' Call Ends Dutch Dream Of First Title In 36 Years
  5. ENG Vs NED, Euro 2024 Semi-Final: With Victory Amid Criticism England Want 'To Be Loved' Says Gareth Southgate
Tennis News
  1. Musetti Vs Fritz, Wimbledon 2024: Italian Overcomes American To Set-Up Djokovic Date - Data Debrief
  2. Braunschweig ATP Challenger: Pedro Cachin Ousts Sumit Nagal in Germany
  3. Donna Vekic Vs Jasmine Paolini, SF 2 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  4. Elena Rybakina Vs Barbora Krejcikova, SF 1 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Elena Rybakina Beats Elina Svitolina To Set Up Krejcikova Semi-Final Date
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE Updates July 11: IDF Orders Evacuation Of Gaza City; NEET Supreme Court Hearing Today
  2. NEET SC Hearing LIVE: CJI-Led Bench To Hear Pleas Today; Centre Says No Sign Of 'Malpractices' Leading To Abnormal Scores
  3. 'Quite Normal': NTA Tells SC Why So Many Toppers In NEET-UG 2024; Centre Says Malpractice Unlikely
  4. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah Admits He Was Driving During Crash, Say Police
  5. ‘Unsubstantiated Information’: J&K Police Deny Terror Attack On Security Post In Udhampur District
Entertainment News
  1. Here's Why Vicky Kaushal Calls Katrina Kaif The Most 'Competitive' Person In His Life
  2. Janhvi Kapoor Looks Gorgeous In A Multi-Coloured Lehenga As She Arrives For Anant-Radhika's Shiva Shakti Puja With Shikhar Pahariya
  3. Did You Know? Michael Jackson Almost Sung For Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran', AR Rahman Shares Details
  4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Kim Kardashian To Jay Shetty, Check Out The Full Guest List
  5. Travis Kelce Seemingly Confirms Jaw-Dropping Price Of Taylor Swift's Super Bowl Suite, Here's How Much It Costs!
US News
  1. ‘Was He Tired? Yes. A Cold? Maybe’: Supporter George Clooney Urges Joe Biden To Quit
  2. Travis Kelce Seemingly Confirms Jaw-Dropping Price Of Taylor Swift's Super Bowl Suite, Here's How Much It Costs!
  3. Krispy Kreme Celebrates 87th Birthday With Special Deal: 87 Cents For A Dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts | Here's How You Can Get Yours
  4. NWS Issues Tornado Warnings Across Upstate New York As Hurricane Beryl Passes Through
  5. As India’s Mega Wedding Captivates The World, New Study Reveals Heavy Costs of American Weddings
World News
  1. Breaking News LIVE Updates July 11: IDF Orders Evacuation Of Gaza City; NEET Supreme Court Hearing Today
  2. ‘Was He Tired? Yes. A Cold? Maybe’: Supporter George Clooney Urges Joe Biden To Quit
  3. ‘Big Relief For Refugees’: Pakistan Says Registered Afghans Can Stay For One More Year
  4. NATO Summit 2024: UK PM Starmer Offers Support To Ukraine; Members Say China 'Decisive Enabler' Of Russia's War
  5. Travis Kelce Seemingly Confirms Jaw-Dropping Price Of Taylor Swift's Super Bowl Suite, Here's How Much It Costs!
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: England Beat Netherlands To Reach Euro Final; Copa Final To See Argentina Vs Colombia
  2. NEET SC Hearing LIVE: CJI-Led Bench To Hear Pleas Today; Centre Says No Sign Of 'Malpractices' Leading To Abnormal Scores
  3. NATO Summit 2024: UK PM Starmer Offers Support To Ukraine; Members Say China 'Decisive Enabler' Of Russia's War
  4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Kim Kardashian To Jay Shetty, Check Out The Full Guest List
  5. Breaking News LIVE Updates July 11: IDF Orders Evacuation Of Gaza City; NEET Supreme Court Hearing Today
  6. Did You Know? Michael Jackson Almost Sung For Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran', AR Rahman Shares Details
  7. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah Admits He Was Driving During Crash, Say Police
  8. 'Quite Normal': NTA Tells SC Why So Many Toppers In NEET-UG 2024; Centre Says Malpractice Unlikely