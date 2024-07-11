Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah Admits He Was Driving During Crash, Say Police

The prime accused in the Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case, Mihir Shah, admitted to the police that he was driving the car at the time of the crash which left a woman dead and her husband injured.
The 24-year-old son of Shiv Sena (Shinde) leader Rajesh Shah hit a couple on scooter with his BMW in Mumbai's Worli area on Sunday, killing the wife.
Officials said that Mihir was very much aware that the woman was stuck underneath one of his luxury car's tyres, but still drove recklessly and did not stop despite passersby shouting and asking him to halt.
Police arrested Mihir Shah on Tuesday from Virar. The accused, who was sent to police custody till July 16, claimed that he has a driving license but that the document was yet to be recovered.
Notably, Mihir's father Rajesh is also an accused in the case and currently on bail. Shinde's Sena on Wednesday sacked Rajesh from the post of the party's deputy leader.
During interrogation, Mihir, whose family chauffeur was sitting beside him, admitted that he was behind the wheel at the time of crash, but did not tell the police from which point he started driving and till when.
As per officials, the accused is not cooperating in the investigation. Mihir has been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, among other charges.
So far, the statements of 14 persons including Mihir's mother, sisters and friends have been recorded, they added.
Additionally, the police are likely to visit the crash spot and re-create the entire crime scene as part of their investigation.
Before his arrest, Mihir along with his mother, two sisters and two friends had been staying at a resort to evade the police. However, when he and his friend went to Virar, the latter turned on his mobile phone for just 15 minutes, leading the cops to track them and nab Mihir.
The police will bring the family chauffeur, Rajrishi Bidawat, and Mihir Shah face-to-face to get more information about the crash and to know the entire sequence of events, officials noted.
Bidawat, who was with Mihir in the car during the crash, is also an accused in the case.
