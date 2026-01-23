Delhi BMW Hit-and-Run: Driver Booked For Culpable Homicide

A Delhi court has taken cognisance of charges against BMW driver Gaganpreet Makkad in a hit and run case, that caused the death of a finance ministry official - Navjot Singh. Police said the accused not only caused the crash but also deliberately delayed critical medical care. The court summoned the accused for further proceedings on February 2.

  Delhi court takes cognisance; BMW driver booked under various sections of BNS for hit and run case in which finance ministry official died.

  Police alleged deliberate delay in medical treatment by taking victim to a distant hospital.

  Postmortem report suggests timely care could have saved the victim's life.

Navjot Singh, a 52-year-old deputy secretary in the Ministry of Finance, died after being hit by an overspeeding BMW near Dhaula Kuan last September. The accident occurred due to the driver’s fault, according to the investigation of Delhi Police informed to the Delhi court. Police further alleged that the accused, Gaganpreet Makkad, deliberately took the injured victim to a distant hospital, resulting in a fatal delay in medical treatment. The court has taken serious cognisance of the case.

Judicial Magistrate Ankit Garg, while taking cognisance of the chargesheet filed in December 2025, noted that police submitted details of accused been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), along with sections related to rash driving, endangering life and causing disappearance of evidence. PTI reported.

According to the chargesheet, the crash occurred at around 1.30 pm when Makkad’s BMW X5, allegedly travelling at 100–110 kmph, hit a metro pillar near Delhi Cantonment Metro Station and rammed into Singh’s motorcycle. A postmortem report indicated that the victim could have survived for 5–15 minutes after the accident but suffered massive blood loss. Delhi has seen multiple hit and run cases in last year, caused loss of lives.

Speeding Mercedes Kills Cyclist Near Ashram Area, Accused Detained - | Photo: Delhi Police
Delhi Hit-And-Run: Speeding Mercedes Kills Cyclist Near Ashram Area, Accused Detained

BY Outlook News Desk

Police said that instead of taking Singh to nearby hospitals such as AIIMS Trauma Centre or Delhi Cantonment Hospital, the accused drove him to a private nursing home nearly 20 km away, allegedly wasting the crucial “golden hour” for trauma care. The court has issued summons to the accused and listed the case for further hearing on February 2.

