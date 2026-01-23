Delhi BMW Hit-and-Run: Driver Booked For Culpable Homicide

Navjot Singh, a 52-year-old deputy secretary in the Ministry of Finance, died after being hit by an overspeeding BMW near Dhaula Kuan last September. The accident occurred due to the driver’s fault, according to the investigation of Delhi Police informed to the Delhi court. Police further alleged that the accused, Gaganpreet Makkad, deliberately took the injured victim to a distant hospital, resulting in a fatal delay in medical treatment. The court has taken serious cognisance of the case.