Delhi Hit-And-Run: Speeding Mercedes Kills Cyclist Near Ashram Area, Accused Detained

As per Delhi Police, the accident took place on Saturday morning near Ashram. Police officials have further added that the vehicle has been seized and the accused has been detained.

Speeding Mercedes Kills Cyclist Near Ashram Area, Accused Detained | Photo: Delhi Police
In another case of hit-and-runs with luxury cars, a cyclist in New Delhi was killed after he met with an accident with a speeding Mercedes. As per Delhi Police, the accident took place on Saturday morning near Ashram.

Police officials have further added that the vehicle has been seized and the accused has been detained.

The deceased has been identified as 34-year-old Rajesh, As per Delhi Police, Rajesh was walking along with his bicycle in the South-East area of Delhi when the high-speed Mercedes struck him from behind.

As per Delhi Police, the driver fled from the scene, prompting officials to register an FIR against him. After a 24 hour long search for the driver, the accused was found and detained by Delhi Police.

Victim's Family Demands Justice

As per the victim's family, the intensity of the hit-and-run was such that Rajesh, was thrown 50 metres away from the crash site, while his bicycle was thrown 200 metres away.

"He should get justice. The speed of the car was very high," stated Arjun.

Surge In Hit-And-Run Cases

The hit-and-run case in Delhi comes after similar cases were reported in Mumbai. In May, a 17-year-old minor was arrested was driving his father's Porsche which killed two IT professionals in Pune. The minor was speeding in the vehicle and was under the influence of alcohol.

Months later, a similar accident occurred in Worli where a BMW, driven by a former Shiv Sena leader's son, rammed into a couple on a bike, killing the woman.

