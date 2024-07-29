National

SC Seeks Responses Of Ajit Pawar, 40 MLAs On NCP(SP)'s Plea Against Speaker’s Decision

The bench said it will hear the plea filed by Jayant Patil and Jitendra Awhad, lawmakers of the Sharad Pawar faction, just after it has heard a similar petition of the rival Uddahav Thackeray camp.

Supreme court
SC
info_icon

The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from Ajit Pawar and his 40 MLAs on a plea of the Sharad Pawar faction challenging Maharashtra assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar’s decision declaring the group led by the deputy chief minister as the real Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took note of the submissions of senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the Sharad Pawar faction, that the plea needed urgent hearing keeping in mind the short remnant tenure of the state assembly. The term of the state assembly expires in November this year.

The bench said it will hear the plea filed by Jayant Patil and Jitendra Awhad, lawmakers of the Sharad Pawar faction, just after it has heard a similar petition of the rival Uddahav Thackeray camp.

The Thackeray group has filed a similar petition contesting the speaker’s decision in favour of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his MLAs.

"We will issue notice, all objections including on grounds of maintainability will be decided at final disposal. Liberty is granted to serve the other respondents with ‘dasti’ (a mode of serving notices),” the CJI said.

On February 15, Rahul Narwekar had held that the NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar, who rebelled against his uncle Sharad Pawar and joined the BJP-Shiv Sena government, was the real Nationalist Congress Party.

He had rejected the disqualification petitions filed by the rival groups seeking disqualification of each other's MLAs.

Anti-defection law provisions in the Constitution's tenth schedule cannot be used to stifle internal dissent, the Speaker had noted while also holding that the Ajit Pawar group had "overwhelming legislative majority" of 41 out of 53 MLAs when the NCP split in July 2023.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Major League Cricket 2024: Washington Freedom Soar To Glory, Clinch Title - Match Report
  2. DDCA Announces Inaugural Delhi Premier League
  3. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Preview: Gautam Gambhir's Wards Eye Clean Sweep In Pallekele
  4. Olympics: Players Will Fight Tooth And Nail To Be At Los Angeles 2028 Games, Says Former India Coach Rahul Dravid
  5. IND Vs SL, 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal Guide India To Seven-Wicket Win Over Sri Lanka - In Pics
Football News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024 Football Round-Up: US Women Beat GER; CAN Tops FRA Amid Drone-Spying Scandal
  2. Football At Paris Olympics: Heartbroken Priestman Apologises After Canada's Drone-Spying Scandal
  3. Football At Paris Olympics: Canada Put Off-field Controversies Aside To Stun Hosts France
  4. Football Transfer: Raphael Varane Joins Como On A Free Transfer After Manchester United Stint Ends
  5. Renato Veiga Calls For Patience During Enzo Maresca's Chelsea 'Process'
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Excited Djokovic Gears Up For Potential Last Dance With Nadal
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Proud Of Thrilling Doubles Comeback
  3. Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Extends Career With Thrilling First-round Comeback
  4. Paris Olympics: Coco Gauff Breezes Through Singles Debut To Reach Second Round
  5. Nadal Acknowledges Djokovic Will Be 'Clear Favourite' In Their Blockbuster Paris Olympics Battle
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Argentina Live Score, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men In Blue Meet Los Leones In Second Group Match
  2. IND 3-2 NZ, Paris Olympics 2024: It Was Good Wake-Up Call, Says Indian Goalkeeper Sreejesh
  3. India Vs New Zealand Highlights, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Captain Harmanpreet Wins It 3-2 For Nervy IND
  4. India 3-2 New Zealand, Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet's Late Strike Wins It For Hockey Team
  5. India Vs Argentina Hockey Live Streaming, Paris Olympic Games 2024: When And Where To Watch Pool B Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jammu Kashmir: 4 Killed In Blast In Baramulla's Sopore
  2. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths LIVE: LG Saxena Meets Protesting Students; Fire Dept Cancels NOC For Study Centre
  3. Haryana Man Inducted In Russian Military On Pretext Of Job, Dies
  4. Patanjali Given 3-Day Deadline By Delhi HC To Take Down Claims On Allopathy And COVID-19
  5. Maharashtra: US Passport Holder Found Chained To Tree In Sindhudurg Forest
Entertainment News
  1. Aryan Khan Buys Two Floors In South Delhi Building, Once Home To Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri, For Rs 37 Crore
  2. Emraan Hashmi Reacts To Tanushree Dutta Calling Their Chemistry 'Brotherly': Don't Know What She Was Thinking
  3. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Armaan Malik Has THIS To Say About Payal Malik's Decision To Divorce Him
  4. 'Kalki 2898 AD': Kamal Haasan Looks Unrecognizable As Supreme Yaksin, Nag Ashwin Shares New BTS Pic
  5. Taapsee Pannu Says 'Phir Aayi Haaseen Dillruba's Rani Is Not 'Alpha': She Doesn’t Always Make The Right Decisions
US News
  1. Journalist Megyn Kelly Slams Jennifer Aniston And Defends JD Vance Over Childless Women Comments
  2. 'Election interference?': Elon Musk Accuses Google Of Imposing Search Ban On Donald Trump
  3. Campaign For Green Card Holders In US To Become Citizens & Register To Vote
  4. US: 1 Dead, Several Injured In Mass Shooting At Park In New York's Rochester
  5. Apple Reaches First Unionized Store Deal In the US, Needs Employee Approvals
World News
  1. Journalist Megyn Kelly Slams Jennifer Aniston And Defends JD Vance Over Childless Women Comments
  2. Israel-Hezbollah On Brink Of War? Tensions On The Rise After Heights Attack Kills 12
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Vandalism Hits Communication Lines In France
  4. 'Election interference?': Elon Musk Accuses Google Of Imposing Search Ban On Donald Trump
  5. Israel-Hezbollah Escalating Tensions: India Issues Advisory For Its Citizens In Lebanon
Latest Stories
  1. Palghar: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader's Son Dies Of Heart Attack During Argument With Rickshaw Driver | On Cam
  2. Watch: 3 Masked Men Opens Fire, Loots Jewellery Worth Rs 11 Lakh From Navi Mumbai Shop
  3. Today's Horoscope For July 29, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Mumbai: Man Succumbs To Injuries Days After Being Hit By Speeding BMW In Worli
  5. US: 1 Dead, Several Injured In Mass Shooting At Park In New York's Rochester
  6. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths LIVE: LG Saxena Meets Protesting Students; Fire Dept Cancels NOC For Study Centre
  7. India At Paris Olympics 2024 Live Scores And Updates: Bhaker-Sarabjot Qualify For 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match; Arjun Babuta Eyes OLY Glory
  8. IND Vs SL, 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal Guide India To Seven-Wicket Win Over Sri Lanka - In Pics