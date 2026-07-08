Indus Waters Treaty: Legal Analysis with Special Reference to Dispute Settlement Mechanism

Objectives of IWT 6. The objectives of the Treaty, explicitly laid down in the Preamble reads as follows: “The Government of India and the Government of Pakistan, being equally desirous of attaining the most complete and satisfactory utilization of the waters of the Indus system of rivers and recognizing the need, therefore, of fixing and delimiting, in a spirit of goodwill and friendship, the rights and obligations of each in relation to the other concerning the use of these waters and of making provision for the settlement, in a cooperative spirit, of all such questions as may hereafter arise in regard to the interpretation or application of the provisions agreed upon herein, have resolved to conclude a Treaty in furtherance of these objectives,” Dispute Settlement Mechanism 7. Under the heading “Settlement of Differences and Disputes”, the Treaty entrusts the Permanent Indus Commission, comprised of representatives of both countries, with a role in resolving issues, mainly administrative and consultative.