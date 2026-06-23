Iran Claims Strait of Hormuz Will Never Return to Pre-War Status

Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf claimed that the Strait of Hormuz will not return to its pre-war status and asserted that Iran will manage the waterway under international regulations.
The discussions resulted in a 60-day roadmap toward a final agreement.
It also included a Lebanon de-confliction mechanism, and approved relief measures including the release of frozen Iranian funds and eased oil sanctions.
Following diplomatic discussions in Switzerland, Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf Monday claimed that the Strait of Hormuz will never return to its pre-war operational status, while asserting that Iran will manage the waterway, Iranian state media Press TV reported.
Speaking in an interview to Press TV, Ghalibaf said Iran would exercise control over the passage, while adhering to international regulations. “Everyone should know that the administration of the Strait of Hormuz will never go back to the way it was before the war,” he said, adding, “Of course, international regulations will be observed, but Iran will administer the Strait of Hormuz.”
His comments come after he returned from Switzerland concluding the initial round of talks with the United States as part of the 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two sides.
Ghalibaf, addressing the media, also informed that Iran demonstrated its negotiating leverage during talks in Switzerland, and claimed Tehran was able to influence the outcome of discussions, Press TV quoted. Additionally, Iran was able to push the US to revise a social media post, where US President Donald Trump had threatened Iran against supporting its ‘proxy groups’ in the region, especially in Lebanon, within an hour, the Iranian Speaker claimed.
Ghalibaf emphasized that Tehran remains cautious. “We have never trusted the Americans; we don’t trust them now, and it is only reasonable to remain distrustful in the future,” he told the state media. However, he stated that the diplomatic engagement helped prevent immediate conflict. “Had we not gone to Switzerland [for talks with the US], more blood would have been shed among Muslims and Shias in Lebanon at any moment,” he said.
Ghalibaf said that talks in Switzerland also entailed discussions on issued pertaining to Lebanon’s territorial integrity and regional ceasefire arrangements, adding that Iran will continue to monitor these developments, Press TV quoted. Iran’s top negotiator also emphasised the country’s political stance, calling for unity among its leadership. He also stated that the final authority lay with the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei.
“We must remain united under the leadership of Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei and recognise that his word and directives are final,” Iranian state media reported quoting the speaker.
Ghalibaf, in his interview, also said that the release of frozen Iranian funds and easing of oil sanctions were the outcomes of the recently-concluded discussions between Tehran and Washington. Earlier, US Vice President JD Vance also suggested that President Donald Trump’s administration could agree to unfreeze Iranian assets for purchases of US wheat, corn and soy, AP reported.
The framework includes a 60-day roadmap which has been agreed upon by both sides for a final agreement. A Lebanon “de-confliction” mechanism has been established. A direct communication line has been set up for the Strait of Hormuz and relief measures covering trade, oil, and assets have been approved.
(with The Indian Express)