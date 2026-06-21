US-Iran Negotiators Gather In Switzerland For Talks On Permanent Ceasefire

The memorandum terms require the US to lift its naval blockade of Iranian ports and waive crude oil sanctions, while Iran is pledged to reopen the strait. The waterway serves as a conduit for about a fifth of the world’s oil and gas supplies, though Tehran has warned it will require ships to have its permission and mandatory insurance to cross. The US, Europe and Gulf Arab states have balked at the idea of Iran imposing fees. Trump said on social media on Saturday that there could be no tolls during or after the 60-day negotiation period "unless they are imposed by and for the United States of America."