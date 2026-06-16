Vance To Lead US Team To Ink Iran Peace Deal In Switzerland: Trump

"Just to be clear here, it takes a little bit of time, because you know you have mines in the Straits. But you will see a significant increase in traffic in the Strait of Hormuz actually starting already, and that will ramp up slowly over time to the point where I think a week from now, two weeks from now, we probably won't return to normal in two weeks, but we will see a significant increase in Strait traffic," the official said.