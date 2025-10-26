Israeli Military Conducts 'Targeted Strike' In Central Gaza Amid Ceasefire Tensions

IDF drone hits car in central Gaza, killing Islamic Jihad member planning troop attacks; four wounded, vehicle ablaze per witnesses.
US-brokered truce since Oct 10 faces violations claims; follows Oct 19 strikes killing 26 after Hamas fire killed two Israeli soldiers.
Egypt enters Gaza to aid hostage body recovery; U.S. pushes multinational force resolution amid stalled aid and mutual accusations.
The Israeli military announced on Saturday that it carried out a "targeted strike" in central Gaza against an individual planning attacks on Israeli troops, identifying the target as a member of the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad. The operation, which involved a drone strike on a vehicle, comes more than two years into the Gaza war and amid a fragile U.S.-backed ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that both sides have accused each other of violating.
Witnesses in the area reported seeing a drone hit a car, setting it ablaze, with local medics confirming four people wounded but no immediate fatalities. The strike occurred in central Gaza, a region that has seen repeated clashes despite the ceasefire that took effect on October 10, 2025, following US President Donald Trump's brokered deal. Islamic Jihad, a smaller ally of Hamas, did not immediately comment on the Israeli assertion about the target's affiliation.
The incident follows a pattern of alleged breaches since the truce began, including Israeli airstrikes on October 19 that Gaza officials said killed 26 people in response to Hamas fire that killed two Israeli soldiers. Aid into Gaza, halted briefly after those strikes, resumed on October 20 under US pressure, but tensions persist with mutual accusations of truce violations. Separately, Israeli media reported that Egypt was allowed into Gaza for the first time to help locate hostages' bodies from the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack that ignited the conflict.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that officials are seeking input on a possible UN resolution for a multinational force in Gaza, with discussions planned in Qatar. The strike underscores ongoing fragility in the ceasefire, which Hamas has pledged to uphold despite reported clashes in Rafah and elsewhere.