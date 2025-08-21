SC To Rule On Plea Against Stray Dog Relocation Order On Aug 22

he Supreme Court will deliver its verdict on August 22 on pleas challenging its August 11 order directing relocation of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to shelters.
The earlier ruling, issued after reports of rising rabies cases, mandated immediate collection of dogs and creation of shelters, sparking widespread protests.
A three-judge bench later noted the problem stemmed from authorities’ failure to enforce sterilisation and vaccination rules, while the Delhi govt cited 37 lakh dog-bite cases in 2024.
According to PTI, previously, a three-judge special bench made up of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N V Anjaria reserved their decision in the case.
The Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) authorities were ordered by a two-judge panel of the highest court to begin collecting stray dogs from all areas "as soon as possible" and relocating them to dog shelters on August 11.
In a suo motu case filed on July 28 in response to a media report of rabies-causing stray dog bites in the nation's capital, especially among children, the bench issued the ruling.
The apex court's August 11 ruling sparked widespread protests that were reported throughout the nation.
PTI reported that a three-judge special bench later heard the case on August 14 and concluded that the "whole problem" of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR was caused by the "inaction" of local authorities, who did "nothing" to implement the Animal Birth Control Rules regarding the sterilisation and immunisation of dogs.
Speaking on behalf of the Delhi government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta cited data to claim that in 2024, India recorded almost 37.15 lakh dog bite incidences, or almost 10,000 cases every day.
Mehta also cited a media story, stating that the World Health Organisation confirmed 305 dog bite-related deaths last year using official and other reliable sources.
The attorneys for a number of organisations had pleaded with the special bench to halt some of the rulings made by the two-judge panel.
On August 11, a bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan had directed the authorities in Delhi-NCR to start relocating all stray dogs from streets to shelters and asked the authorities to initially start by creating a shelter to house 5,000 dogs.
PTI reported that it had warned of strictest action against those who obstructed the exercise and directed immediate creation of dog shelters or pounds and a report about it within eight weeks.