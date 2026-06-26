Everyday Choices: Excerpt from Vandana Shiva and Shreya Jani’s ‘Slow Living’

If this rights regime is not corrected, we will be led on a path as devastating and destructive as our colonial pasts have been. And this time, colonization will end in the extinction of biodiversity, including the human species. This colonizing past has decimated our agricultural system, our economic system, our educational system, our political system, and more importantly, our interpersonal ways of being. The right to possess and hold property has deeply damaged and altered something inside us. It has led to a sense of xenophobic entitlement leaning into hate propaganda based on the logic of colonial empire, where some lives matter more than others. This logic creates a chasm where possession, rather than trusteeship, drives our core ambitions in life. Dismantling communities and making our human journey more individualistic breaks our interconnection with other living beings, and hyperprivatization robs us of any sense of belonging and worth derived from acknowledging that we are part of the Earth family.